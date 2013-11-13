By Mary Milliken
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 13 As director Alexander Payne
sees it, his latest film "Nebraska" is about a dying man whose
son takes him into Hades to meet all the specters of the past.
Oh, and it's a comedy, despite that dire synopsis - one that
revels in lunkhead cousins who embody how awful extended family
can be and in an elderly wife who lifts her skirt over a former
paramour's gravestone to show him what he missed.
That push and pull between pathos and hilarity is familiar
to fans of Payne's previous films like high school parody
"Election," wine country sojourn "Sideways" and Hawaiian family
dissection "The Descendants" - the last two of which won him
best writing Oscars.
"It is hard for me to put a label on what I do. It's
dramatic and it's funny," Payne told Reuters ahead of the
film's opening in U.S. theaters on Friday. "Yes, I seek to
criticize and I seek to praise."
Family, the elderly, small town life in Payne's home state
of Nebraska and Midwestern values are all run through the Payne
lens, skewered and exalted in equal measure.
While the film conjures up Payne's previous work, "Nebraska"
also explores new territory. For one, Payne shot the film in
black and white, a rarity in modern-day cinema but a good
vehicle for the stark Nebraska landscapes and weathered faces.
And then he cast Bruce Dern, best known for villainous
supporting characters, in a complex lead role that earned the
77-year-old the best actor prize at this year's Cannes Film
Festival.
Dern is Woody, an alcoholic father verging on senility who
believes he has won $1 million in a "mega sweepstakes" if only
he can collect the prize in his home state of Nebraska, 750
miles (1,200 kilometers) away. He is taking stock of an
unfulfilled life, but this prize could be a late grab for
greatness.
The curmudgeonly Woody is cruelly mocked by wife Kate (June
Squibb), and derided by eldest son Ross (Bob Odenkirk), who says
he only let his family down with his drinking.
Sensitive, younger and underachieving son David, played by
"Saturday Night Live" comedic actor Will Forte, agrees to drive
Woody to get the prize, even though he knows it's a scheme that
won't pay a cent.
DERN GETS STAR TURN
Woody and David encounter a home town on the decline, a big
family short on warmth, greedy relatives, a deceitful business
partner and a lovely former girlfriend - all set against the
sweeping black-and-white panoramas of the rural Midwest,
captured in wide-screen Cinemascope.
Woody and David unite against the evil elements and grow
closer together. Kate and Ross ultimately join the effort to
give Woody some dignity, the four family members banding
together in scenes that are both funny and heart-warming.
"I took a very hopeful message out of this, which is there
is always time to reconnect with family," said Forte.
Woody doesn't speak much, walks with difficulty and looks
vacant for chunks of time. But he springs to life when his son
takes him toward the prize and when the townfolk praise him for
becoming a millionaire. The performance could earn Dern a best
actor Oscar nomination, critics say.
Dern met Payne through his daughter and fellow actor Laura
Dern and he credits the 52-year-old director for giving him "an
enormous amount of freedom" to play Woody.
"When he casts you, you know you feel you are the
character," said Dern. "You don't need to put on things."
Payne, known in Hollywood as an "actor's director," says 90
percent of his directing is in the casting and his role on set
is to foment creativity, not to create himself.
Payne said he sits right next to the lens of the camera and
focuses only on the actors. "I am asking myself 'Do I believe
it?' And I keep shooting until I believe it," he said.
In a memorable scene, Woody drives through town in a new
pick-up truck and orders David to duck out of sight in the
passenger seat. Proudly, he passes family and friends, his
nemesis and his old girlfriend, the camera dwelling for an
extended time on her pretty face.
Payne says people tell him that the film feels so real, but
this scene for him is "like a dream."
"At the end, when he is emerging to go who knows where,
there is public acclaim, opposing forces and the love we never
had just waving goodbye," said Payne.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)