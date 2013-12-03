NEW YORK Dec 3 The New York Film Critics Circle
named "American Hustle," a film about 1970s con artists forced
to work with the FBI, as best film of 2013 on Tuesday and gave
its top acting prizes to Robert Redford and Cate Blanchett in
the first major movie honors in the run-up to the Oscars.
British director Steve McQueen won the best director prize
for "12 Years a Slave," the historical drama about a free black
man sold into slavery and based on the 1853 memoir of Solomon
Northup.
Tuesday's awards pit director David O. Russell's "American
Hustle," which will be released in U.S. theaters later this
month, and "12 Year a Slave," the winner of the top prize at
this year's Toronto International Film Festival, as early
contenders in the race for the Academy Awards.
Redford picked up the best actor award for his solo
performance in the survival drama "All is Lost," and Blanchett
was named best actress for her portrayal of a pill-popping
former socialite forced to deal with reduced circumstances in
Woody Allen's film "Blue Jasmine."
Actor Jared Leto won the best supporting actor prize for his
role in "Dallas Buyers Club" as an HIV-positive transgender
woman who helps smuggle medication not approved in the United
States to AIDS patients.
The New York Film Critics Circle, which announced the awards
on Twitter, gave Jennifer Lawrence, last year's best actress
Oscar winner for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook," the best
supporting actress prize for playing the ditzy, bored housewife
in "American Hustle."
The film also won the best screenplay award for Eric Singer
and Russell.
BELLWETHER FOR OSCARS
Founded in 1935, the New York Film Critics Circle is among
the oldest critics groups in the country. It is made up of
members of newspapers, magazines and online publications. Their
awards will be followed on Wednesday by the top film prizes from
the National Board of Review.
The awards are seen as a bellwether for Hollywood's Oscars,
the film world's highest honors, which will awarded by the
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on March 2.
The New York Film Critics Circle prize for best foreign
language film went to "Blue is the Warmest Color," a French
lesbian love story by director Abdellatif Kechiche that won the
Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.
"Stories We Tell," a Canadian film directed by Sarah Polley,
which delves into storytelling and memories, picked up the best
documentary award.
The group awarded "Fruitvale Station," Ryan Coogler's
directorial debut about the real-life story of a young, black
man shot to death by a white, transit policeman, the best first
film prize.
Bruno Delbonnel won the best cinematography award for
"Inside Llewyn Davis," a film by Joel and Ethan Coen about the
Greenwich Village folk scene in 1961.
"The Wind Rises," by Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki, was
named best animated film.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Leslie Gevirtz)