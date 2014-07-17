NEW YORK, July 17 "Gone Girl," director David
Fincher's film adaptation of the best-selling book starring Ben
Affleck and Rosamund Pike, will have its world premiere and open
the 52nd New York Film Festival, organizers said on Thursday.
It is the second film by Fincher to start the 17-day
festival that runs from September 26 to October 12. "The Social
Network," which went on to win three Oscars, kicked off the
festival in 2010.
"Gone Girl is so many things at once: sharp as a razor about
many aspects of American life that have been untouched by
movies, very tough and just as funny, brilliantly acted and 100
percent entertaining - a wild ride from start to finish," Ken
Jones, the New York Film Festival director, said in a statement.
Author Gillian Flynn adapted her acclaimed book "Gone Girl"
for the big screen. Double Oscar winner Affleck ("Argo" and
"Good Will Hunting") is Nick Dunne, a journalist who loses his
job. When his wife Amy, played by Pike ("Jack Reacher"),
mysteriously vanishes on their fifth wedding anniversary he
becomes the main suspect.
Tony-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris is Amy's old
boyfriend, Desi, and Carrie Coon, who appears in HBO's TV series
"The Leftovers," plays Nick's sister Margo in the suspense
thriller.
The full slate for the festival, which will also include a
retrospective of the work of Academy Award winning director
Joseph L. Mankiewicz, will be announced in August.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Nick Zieminski)