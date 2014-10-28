By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Oct 28 He's a coyote, a starving
coyote. Actually, he's a television reporter hankering for more
blood and guts than anyone else. He's another deeply disturbing
character for Jake Gyllenhaal.
In the new crime thriller "Nightcrawler," Gyllenhaal plays
gaunt sociopath Lou Bloom, who trawls the streets of Los Angeles
to film horrific crime scenes for use in early morning local
television news.
But inside Bloom's introverted, oddball self lies someone
with an intense desire to find success in the corporate world.
To tap into the primitive quality of Lou and his hunger, the
actor decided to lose weight and use his own actual hunger at
night for his scenes.
"We just had the idea that Lou was a coyote, and I think the
idea of that drove me more than anything," Gyllenhaal said ahead
of the film's opening on Friday.
"Every night on the set, he was starving. Literally
starving," writer and first-time director Dan Gilroy said of
Gyllenhaal.
"That energy comes through in every scene, there's just a
weird, intense energy that's emanating from the character. It's
not like he just wants to eat food, it seems like he wants to
eat everything around him; people, ideas, he wants to eat jobs."
"Nightcrawler," which also stars Gilroy's wife Rene Russo as
an older local TV news producer in fear of being edged out,
follows Lou speeding around Los Angeles in the midnight hours,
filming car crashes and crime scenes to feed stories about urban
crime seeping into affluent suburbs.
For Lou, whom Gilroy describes as a lonely but somewhat
endearing sociopath at times, death becomes a product as he gets
closer and closer to the victims just to get the "money shot,"
and the bloodier and gorier it is, the more money for him.
"We always thought of it as a success story, so I never
really thought of him as disconnected. I thought of him as a
product," Gyllenhaal said.
"I think he takes these ideas and anthems of corporate
America, and he takes them and uses them to succeed."
Made for an estimated $8 million, according to IMDB.com, and
distributed by Open Road Films, "Nightcrawler" is projected by
BoxOffice.com to open with $11 million this coming weekend.
The role sees 33-year-old Gyllenhaal, who was nominated for
an Oscar for "Brokeback Mountain" in 2006, inhabit yet another
dark character on the edge, following gritty Detective Loki in
last year's thriller "Prisoners" and a man driven into insanity
after encountering his double in this year's "Enemy."
With three more dramas under his belt and his Broadway debut
coming up in Nick Payne's "Constellations" at the end of the
year, the actor said he uses the darkness to feed into his
characters.
"A lot of roles transition into another," he said. "Recently
I've been working movie to movie, and I'll take the end or the
edge of one character and then it'll move me into another one."
