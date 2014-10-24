By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 23 Sitting in a palm-tree lined
cemetery in Hollywood promoting her latest film, "Bates Motel"
actress Olivia Cooke says the impact of working in the horror
genre has left her emotions on edge.
"Recently I did a scene on 'Bates' where I just cried, and
the director was able to tap into something where my emotions
just came flooding out," the British actress said in her native
Manchester accent.
"My emotions are very readily available, which is weird.
I've never had that, but that means I can cry at anything now.
I'll cry at toilet paper."
Cooke, 20, may be best known for her role as Emma, a teen
cystic fibrosis sufferer in A&E television's hit horror drama
"Bates Motel," but she's capping off 2014 with her third horror
movie, "Ouija," in theaters on Friday, just ahead of Halloween
festivities on Oct. 31.
Cooke plays teenager Laine, who decides to seek answers from
the spirit world with the help of an Ouija board after her best
friend dies mysteriously, but Laine summons up something far
more sinister in the process.
"Ouija," co-produced and distributed by Comcast Corp's
Universal Pictures, was made for $5 million, according
to IMDB.com. It is also produced by Hasbro Inc, the
makers of the Ouija board game.
The film is expected to top the U.S. box office this weekend
with $28 million, according to Boxoffice.com.
The film follows Cooke's roles in "The Quiet Ones," where
she played a disturbed young woman haunted by a demon, and
sci-fi horror "The Signal," where a group of friends are
abducted on a road trip.
"It's just really strong female characters that I'm drawn
to, it doesn't really matter what the genre is," Cooke said.
"I don't think I have taken horror to rise up the ranks of
Hollywood, but I know people do - when I think of girls trying
to rise up the ranks with horror, I always think of the hot
naked girl that gets slashed first."
As Emma on "Bates Motel," Cooke said she has managed to
showcase her acting range in the gritty drama that serves as a
prequel inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho."
"It's quite psychological," she said. "I just get to
challenge myself and stretch my emotions. Emma, she's not
necessarily a psychotic or evil character, she's very light."
For her next role, Cooke found herself moving away from
horror to explore a more intimate story, playing a cancer
patient in the coming-of-age film "Me & Earl & the Dying Girl."
The actress said she found herself facing an unexpected
challenge after shaving off her long auburn locks for the role.
"Ever since I've cut my hair, it's harder going into
auditions. It's really bizarre, and I didn't realize how much it
relied on the way I looked," she said.
"But I realized that it's more about looks, and that's quite
a hard thing to deal with."
