LONDON Aug 20 British boy band One Direction
was greeted by more than 3,000 screaming fans on Tuesday for the
London premiere of its new 3D documentary "This Is Us," while
music mogul and manager Simon Cowell addressed his impending
fatherhood for the first time.
Cowell, 53, the owner of music and television production
company Syco, which manages One Direction, is expecting a child
with his friend's ex-wife, socialite Lauren Silverman.
The music magnate declined to comment publicly about the
news until Tuesday, when he told BBC at the premiere's red
carpet that "things are changing in my life right now, for the
better."
"I'm proud to be a dad," Cowell said. "It's something I
hadn't thought of before and then, now I know, I feel good about
it. She's a very special girl."
Cowell also told reporters that he would be willing to let
his own child become a pop star, as long as he was the manager.
Cowell joined "This Is Us" director Morgan Spurlock to share
the spotlight with the boy band that has risen to worldwide fame
and success since the five members formed the band on UK
television singing competition "The X Factor" in 2010.
The Sony Pictures documentary, out in theaters on Aug. 30,
features concert footage and the group's life backstage and on
the road over the last two years.
One Direction, formed by Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis
Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan, has built a devoted fan
base around the world of mainly teenage girls.
In London, fans camped out for days in Leicester Square
ahead of the premiere to catch a glimpse of their music idols,
whose ages range from the late teens to early 20s.
"There's been a lot of grabbing today, a lot of grabbing,"
Payne said as he joked with reporters about the eager fans.
Malik added that he was feeling a mixture of "nerves and
excitement, mainly just gratitude to our fans that have turned
up and been so supportive and dedicated."
Precautions were taken to protect the band by erecting black
barricades around the gardens in Leicester Square and limiting
the number of attendees for the premiere to 3,000.
(Reporting by Rollo Ross for Reuters TV; Writing by Piya
Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Philip
Barbara)