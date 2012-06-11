By Courtney Garcia
| LOS ANGELES, June 11
LOS ANGELES, June 11 Down came Kodak, and up
went the Dolby signs at the home of the Oscars, as film industry
sound company Dolby Laboratories on Monday unveiled a high-tech,
3D cinema system at the theater that now bears its name.
The owners of the venue in downtown Hollywood that hosts the
world's top film awards annually have re-christened it the Dolby
Theatre.
It had been known as the Kodak Theatre since it first opened
in 2001, but after imaging and photographic equipment maker
Eastman Kodak Co filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in
January, it moved to get out of its naming rights contract.
With the change, Dolby showed off its latest innovations
meant to transform the 3,400-seat live-show theater into a
state-of-the-art performance space with new audio technology and
3D visual systems.
"This is an opportunity to continue our commitment to an
industry we've been committed to for 40 years," Kevin Yeaman,
chief executive of Dolby, told reporters.
The Dolby Theatre spans 180,000 square feet (16,723 square
metres) on several floors, a size that dwarfs most movie
theaters. To enhance the cinema experience, designers added a
60-foot by 32-foot (17-metre by 10-metre) movie screen, two
digital projectors, 164 loudspeakers, and two trusses over the
audience with 22 aligned speakers on each.
The new 3D design employs a three-color system mimicking the
human left and right eye to provide sharper images and color.
David Gray, vice president of worldwide production services
at Dolby, called the upgrade "a complete game-changer" for the
theater.
"A director can make this space be the reality that he or
she wants you to experience," said Gray.
The new technology is made to scale, so it can adapt to
theaters of any size, from art-house screens to megaplexes,
Dolby said.