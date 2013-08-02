Ellen DeGeneres smiles as she talks to a reporter while arriving for the Mark Twain Prize ceremony in Washington, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

LOS ANGELES Comedian Ellen DeGeneres has been chosen to host the annual Oscars telecast in March, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Friday.

This would be her second stint as master of ceremonies for the Oscars. DeGeneres, the star of her own daytime talk show "Ellen," previously hosted the Academy Awards, the film industry's highest honors, in 2007.

"I am so excited to be hosting the Oscars for the second time," DeGeneres said in a statement. "You know what they say - the third time's the charm."

DeGeneres, 55, earned an Emmy nomination for her performance in 2007 in which she departed from traditional Oscar hosting decorum and ventured into the audience for spot gags, at one point handing director Martin Scorsese a script of her own.

Whoopi Goldberg and DeGeneres are the only women to have served as solo hosts of the Oscars. Goldberg has hosted the Oscars four times, most recently in 2002.

Last year's show was hosted by comedian and "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane, who got mixed reviews for his provocative song and dance routines.

Disney-owned ABC will broadcast the Oscars on March 2.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Doina Chiacu)