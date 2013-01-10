Jan 10 The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and
Sciences announced nominations on Thursday for the 85th Academy
Awards. Winners will be revealed in Hollywood on Feb. 24.
Following is a list of nominees in leading categories.
BEST PICTURE
Zero Dark Thirty
Django Unchained
Argo
Les Miserables
Amour
Life of Pi
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Silver Linings Playbook
Lincoln
BEST ACTOR
Daniel Day-Lewis, "Lincoln"
Denzel Washington, "Flight"
Hugh Jackman, "Les Miserables"
Bradley Cooper, "Silver Linings Playbook"
Joaquin Phoenix, "The Master"
BEST ACTRESS
Emmanuelle Riva, "Amour"
Jessica Chastain, "Zero Dark Thirty"
Naomi Watts, "The Impossible"
Quvenzhane Wallis, "Beasts of the Southern Wild"
Jennifer Lawrence, "Silver Linings Playbook"
BEST DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg, "Lincoln"
Michael Haneke, "Amour"
David O'Russell, "Silver Linings Playbook"
Ang Li, "Life of Pi"
Benh Zeitlin, "Beasts of the Southern Wild"
