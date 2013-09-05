LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 Oscars season kicked off on
Thursday as actors Angelina Jolie, Angela Lansbury, Steve Martin
and Italian costume designer Piero Tosi were the first to
receive honorary Governors Awards, the Academy of Motion
Pictures Arts and Sciences said.
The Governors Awards are an Oscar statuettes given to those
in film that have made significant contributions to the industry
through their body of work. They will be presented at a ceremony
in Hollywood on Nov. 16.
Jolie, 38, is the youngest of the four recipients, and is
being honored for her career, including her Oscar-winning role
in 1999's "Girl, Interrupted," her directorial debut with 2011's
"In the Land of Blood and Honey," and her humanitarian work.
Comedic actor and three-time Oscar host Martin, 68, has a
long-standing career playing witty or dim characters in comedy
films such as 1979's "The Jerk," "The Pink Panther" series and
2005's "Shopgirl."
Despite a career spanning 60 years, Martin has never
received an Oscar nomination. The actor tweeted on Thursday that
he was "proud to win an honorary Oscar this year. A salute to
comedy and all the great people I've worked with."
Lansbury, 87, is a three-time Oscar nominee for her roles in
1944's "Gaslight," 1945's "The Picture of Dorian Gray" and
1962's "The Manchurian Candidate." She is also widely known for
her role as fictional writer-sleuth Jessica Fletcher in
television series "Murder, She Wrote."
Five time Oscar-nominated costume designer Tosi, 86,
garnered recognition for his work on Italian director Luchino
Visconti's films such as 1957's "White Nights" and for 1963's
"The Leopard" and 1971's "Death in Venice."
The honorary Governors Awards are presented ahead of the
Academy Awards, which will close out the Hollywood awards season
on March 2, 2014.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Stacey
Joyce)