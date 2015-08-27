LOS ANGELES Aug 27 Director Spike Lee and
actresses Gena Rowlands and Debbie Reynolds will receive
honorary Oscars for their filmmaking legacies, the organizers of
the world's most coveted movie awards said Thursday.
Lee and Rowlands will receive the Honorary Award while
Reynolds will be given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by
the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.
"We'll be celebrating their achievements with the knowledge
that the work they have accomplished - with passion, dedication
and a desire to make a positive difference - will also enrich
future generations," Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs said
in a statement.
The recipients will be celebrated at the Academy's annual
Governors Awards on Nov. 14.
Lee, 58, rose through the ranks of independent film to
deliver work such as 1989's "Do The Right Thing" and 1992's
biopic "Malcolm X," earning two Oscar nominations along the way,
including a best documentary nod for 1997's "4 Little Girls."
The African-American director is also an outspoken voice for
the black community, often exploring race relations in his
films.
Rowlands, 85, has a career spanning nearly seven decades
with 40 feature films including 1974's "A Woman Under the
Influence" and 1980's "Gloria," both directed by her husband,
John Cassavetes, and earning her Oscar nominations.
Reynolds, 83, who rose to fame with her starring role in
1952's "Singin' in the Rain," has campaigned for raising
awareness and treatment of mental health issues and is a
founding member of charity organization the Thalians.
She earned an Oscar nomination for 1964's "The Unsinkable
Molly Brown."
Previous recipients of the Honorary Awards include Steve
Martin, Lauren Bacall and Robert Redford, while Hollywood
humanitarians such as Angelina Jolie, Elizabeth Taylor and Oprah
Winfrey have received the Jean Hersholt award.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Bill
Trott)