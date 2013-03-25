LOS ANGELES, March 25 Next year's Academy Awards
ceremony - the highlight of the annual movie awards season -
will be held on March 2, a week later than normal, so as not to
clash with the Winter Olympics in Russia in February, organizers
said on Monday.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also
announced a Feb. 22 date for the 2015 Oscar ceremony and said
both awards shows will be televised live as usual by ABC from
the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
The Winter Olympics are to be held in Sochi, Russia, from
Feb. 7-23, forcing several of Hollywood's big awards shows to
shift their traditional dates to avoid a clash with blanket TV
coverage of the games.
The Screen Actors Guild Awards, one of the key ceremonies
ahead of the Oscars, has already announced that its 2014
ceremony will move back from the end of January to Jan. 18.
The Golden Globes ceremony, Hollywood's second biggest
awards show, has for the past 10 years taken place in Beverly
Hills in mid-January but organizers have yet to announce a date
for the 2014 show.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hands
out the Oscars, has shifted its awards ceremony in the past to
avoid competition from the Winter Olympics.
ABC Television is a unit of Walt Disney Co.. The
Winter Olympics will be broadcast in the United States by NBC, a
unit of Comcast Corp.