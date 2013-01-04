LOS ANGELES Jan 4 The Oscars are jumping on the
James Bond anniversary bandwagon, featuring a special salute to
the 50-year-old franchise at the annual awards ceremony in
February, producers said on Friday.
"We are very happy to include a special sequence on our show
saluting the Bond films on their 50th birthday," Oscar show
producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron said in a statement.
While no details of the segment were revealed, the producers
added that "starting with 'Dr. No' back in 1962, the 007 movies
have become the longest-running motion picture franchise in
history and a beloved global phenomenon."
Friday's announcement was likely to fuel hopes for a best
picture Oscar nomination next week for the current Bond film,
"Skyfall," which has broken the $1 billion mark at the box
office and become the biggest hit in the series' 23-film
franchise. It was released by Sony Corp's movie
studio.
The critically-acclaimed blockbuster got a big boost earlier
this week when producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson
were among nominees for the Producers Guild Award, alongside
producers for such prestige films as "Lincoln" and "Zero Dark
Thirty."
Bond films have historically received only a handful of
Oscar nominations, most for technical categories or music, and
the Producers Guild nod marked the first ever nomination from
the influential Hollywood guild for a Bond film.
Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on Jan. 10 in
Los Angeles.
The Oscars, the most coveted awards in the movie industry,
will be handed out in a ceremony hosted by "Family Guy" creator
Seth MacFarlane and broadcast around the world from Hollywood on
Feb. 24.