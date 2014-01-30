LOS ANGELES Jan 29 The Academy of Motion
Pictures Arts & Sciences has revoked a nomination in the best
original song category for "Alone Yet Not Alone," after the
songwriter violated Oscar rules and emailed voters about
submitting the song for consideration.
Musician Bruce Broughton, a former Academy governor and
executive committee member in its music branch, composed the
title song from the independent Christian faith movie "Alone Yet
Not Alone."
The Academy said on Wednesday that Broughton had used his
position within the organization to contact voters about his own
submission of the song, which was "inconsistent" with the
Academy's rules on Oscar nominations campaigning.
"No matter how well-intentioned the communication, using
one's position as a former governor and current executive
committee member to personally promote one's own Oscar
submission creates the appearance of an unfair advantage,"
Cheryl Boone Isaacs, Academy president, said in a statement.
The remaining contenders in the category are Pharrell
Williams' "Happy" from "Despicable Me 2," "Let It Go" from
Disney film "Frozen," "The Moon Song" from "Her," and "Ordinary
Love" from "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom."
After the Oscar nominations were announced on Jan. 16, The
Hollywood Reporter said numerous contenders in the original
songs long-list questioned how Broughton's little-known
composition from an equally little-known film had beaten out
songs by more popular artists on bigger films.
The original song and score categories of the Oscars are
voted for by the 240 members of the Academy's music branch, who
are sent DVD copies of song clips with the film and song title
only, the Academy said. The voters are not given the name of the
composer or lyricist. Each member is asked to vote for no more
than five nominees in each category.
The film industry's star-studded Oscars ceremony will be
held on March 2 in Hollywood.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Walsh)