* Universal themes thread "Omar" tale of Palestinian plight
* Director's previous suicide-bomber film angered Israelis
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Jan 28 The complexities and
contradictions of the Middle East conflict come into play in
both the real-life production story and fictional plot of
"Omar", Palestine's contender for a best foreign language film
Oscar.
The movie's director and lead actors are Israeli Arabs who
identify as Palestinian. And while it depicts lovers literally
walled-off by Israel's West Bank barrier, and a hero brutalised
by Israeli secret police, the $2 million drama was filmed mostly
in Nazareth, northern Israel, without hindrance.
"Whatever we wanted, we could shoot. And this is a great
attitude. I think they (Israeli authorities) were smart to do
that, because every journalist will ask me, 'How was your
shoot?' and I have no stories to tell," writer-director Hany
Abu-Assad said in a telephone interview.
Such a conciliatory spirit is absent from "Omar", however -
as elusive as actual Palestinian statehood in the West Bank and
Gaza Strip, which world powers hope will emerge from peace talks
with Israel.
The film looks at the grind of life under Israeli military
occupation: A young Palestinian lethally lashes out at the army
and is punished with pressure to spy on his own side or end up
in prison with no prospects of marrying the woman he loves.
Betrayal, and the mistaken perception of betrayal, follow,
with bleak and bloody consequences - a plot which Abu-Assad says
was inspired by Shakespeare's tragedy "Othello".
"The problem of Othello was his insecurity. When you are
insecure, you start to believe the unbelievable. When you are in
paranoia, you can't make rational decisions," he said.
"I think we all have this moment in life - unless you live
in this luxury where you don't have to live under extreme
pressure - and then we feel the powerlessness of our existence.
We Palestinians know that."
IDEAS
"Omar" is the second Abu-Assad film nominated for an Oscar.
His previous entry, the 2005 thriller "Paradise Now",
depicted Palestinian suicide bombers sympathetically and
infuriated many Israelis - some of whom complained to the
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. It did not win.
Almagor, an Israeli group representing those bereaved or
wounded by Palestinian attacks, says it will lobby against
"Omar" too. Abu-Assad thinks such censure is misplaced,
especially as his latest film is less overtly polemical.
"The movie is really about what happens in your friendship
and love when you do actions that can affect that and how you do
the balance between your duty and desire," Abu-Assad said.
"A movie should show you what you don't like, also. I mean,
we should discuss this," he said. "Nobody agrees with the
actions of 'The Godfather', yes? But still we appreciate that
movie because it lets us see the picture from a different point
of view. If this will threaten your ideas, then there is
something wrong with your ideas."
Like many among Israel's 20 percent Arab minority,
Abu-Assad, 52, describes himself as Palestinian. Screening
"Omar" in Tel Aviv, he declined to speak Hebrew, opting for
English: "I want them (Israeli Jews) to do the same effort to
understand me as I will do to understand them."
"Omar" had a $2 million budget, he said, 95 percent of it
raised from Palestinian businesspeople and the rest from Dubai.
Israel's entry for the Oscars, "Bethlehem", which also deals
with West Bank espionage, did not make the short-list.
"I am against how they (most Israelis) see this conflict,"
Abu-Assad. "They don't want to accept the idea that they are the
occupier. But it ("Bethlehem") was very interesting for me. It
wasn't just an entertaining and good movie. Politically, it was
mind-opening."
(Editing by Jeffrey Heller/Mark Heinrich)