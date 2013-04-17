LOS ANGELES, April 16 Oscar organizers are
bringing back Craig Zadan and Neil Meron to produced the Academy
Awards telecast for a second year, despite a mauling by media
critics for their first effort in February.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hands
out the most coveted awards in the movie industry, said on
Tuesday that Zadan and Meron had been chosen to produce the 2014
Oscar show.
"Family Guy" comedian Seth MacFarlane hosted this year's
event but the Academy on Tuesday did not announce a host for the
2014 ceremony.
"Craig and Neil have the overwhelming support of the
Academy's Governors to produce the Oscars again in 2014,"
Academy President Hawk Koch said in a statement.
"In order to establish continuity with this year's
enormously successful show, we felt it was important to give
these consummate professionals the green light now to begin
creating another great evening," Koch added.
Zadan and Meron, who put on a song and dance-heavy ceremony
in February, said they were honored to be asked to return.
February's Oscar ceremony scored the biggest TV audience in
three years, with some 40.3 million Americans watching, and
boosted the 18-to-49-year-old audience most coveted by
advertisers by 11 percent over 2012.
But MacFarlane got mixed reviews for his edgy mix of sexist
and Jewish jokes, and many TV critics disliked the variety show
feel of the ceremony packed with song and dance numbers and
performances by singers like Barbra Streisand and Adele.
The 2014 Oscar ceremony will take place in Hollywood on
March 2 - a week later than normal, in order to avoid clashing
with TV coverage of the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Eric Beech)