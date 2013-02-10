By Tim Reid
| BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Feb 9 Some of the most
ingenious behind-the-scenes innovators, whose breakthroughs in
computer technology and other fields were key to the making of
movies such as "Shrek" and "Avatar," were awarded at an early
Oscar organizers' ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
From the team who developed a system to bring to life
computerized digital stunt doubles for fantastic creatures in
movies such as "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," to the man
who simply developed one of the most versatile lighting delivery
systems in film production, the Scientific and Technical
Achievement Awards showcased emotional speeches and lifetimes of
work for those whose lives are spent behind the camera.
The Beverly Hills ceremony honored 25 individuals with nine
awards. Unlike the main Oscars ceremony, which will be held on
Sunday, Feb. 24 and will only recognize movie achievements from
2012, the Scientific and Technical Awards honored those with a
proven record of achievement in the process of making feature
films.
The ceremony was hosted by actors Chris Pine and Zoe
Saldana, who respectively played Captain James T. Kirk and Uhura
in "Star Trek" in 2009 and who will reprise those roles in this
May's sequel. Saldana payed tribute to the night's honorees,
saying they made it possible for life in front of the camera.
Richard Mall received perhaps the greatest applause of the
night, for his invention of the Matthews Max Menace Arm, a
portable device which allows studio lights to be moved and
positioned all over a set, often where normal lighting cannot be
used because of on-site restrictions of other difficult
conditions.
"I am a little humbled to be up here with all this
technology, because basically I built something in my garage,"
Mall said to applause and cheers. He thanked his wife for all
the strange noises that had come out of that garage. His
invention has been sold to over 40 countries and used in more
than 300 films.
The evening was also devoted to people who had invented
systems such as "Tissue: A Physically-Based Character Simulation
Framework," which has made huge advances in bringing to life
computer-generated characters such as Gollum in "The Hobbit". An
Academy Plaque for Scientific and Engineering went to Simon
Clutterbuck, James Jacobs and Dr. Richard Dorling for this
technique.
The team of Daniel Wexler, Lawrence Kesteloot and Drew
Olbrich that created the Light system for computer graphics at
PDI/DreamWorks was awarded for technical achievement. Their
work, which combines light, color and rendering in one, was used
in "Shrek," "Madagascar" and other animated DreamWorks
pictures.