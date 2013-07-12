By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, July 11 In a summer swimming in
apocalypse movies, Mexican director Guillermo del Toro puts his
own stamp on the end of the world with an epic sci-fi battle
between monsters and robots, eschewing Hollywood's A-list for a
cast of cable TV actors.
"Pacific Rim," out in theaters on Friday, sees mankind
fighting giant alien monsters called "Kaijus," derived from
Japanese lore, with giant human-operated mechanical robots
called "Jaegers," and taps into Del Toro's own childhood
fascination with Japanese movies and robots.
"I think that the awe we felt as kids watching giant monster
movies was lost," Del Toro told Reuters. "They were so big, so
crazy, that they were unreal. ... I wanted to bring it back."
The film follows a succession of apocalypse disaster movies
released this summer, including "After Earth" and "World War Z."
What sets "Pacific Rim" apart is its lack of an A-list film
cast.
Rooted in the epic battle scenes are 10 characters
connected to the Jaeger program, exploring relationships that
include a father-son team, brothers-in-arms and a romance, all
of which Del Toro says give the film "heart."
The director selected actors best known in cult television
shows, such as Charlie Hunnam from FX's drama "Sons of Anarchy,"
Idris Elba from HBO's gritty drug series "The Wire" and Charlie
Day from FX's comedy "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."
Day particularly impressed the director, stepping out of his
eccentric, dim-witted character that he is known for on "Always
Sunny" to play the intelligent, fast-talking alien enthusiast,
Dr. Newton Geiszler.
"Charlie is known for being great at playing dumb, but I
needed him to play super smart, arrogant and still be funny, and
he was so great at it, it was a big surprise," Del Toro said.
"It's nice to play someone who is more like the guy who
writes 'Always Sunny' than the guy he plays," Day added,
quipping "my parents were proud."
As the only lead woman in the male-dominated cast, Del Toro
cast Japanese actress Rinko Kikuchi, and said he wanted to steer
away from the sexualized stereotypes of women in action movies.
"I really wanted her to have a feminine power. She's not a
character that is trying to be a guy. She's a character that
finds her strength in still being loyal, still being an
honorable character," Del Toro said.
'ROMANTIC DECAY'
Del Toro, 48, has built a body of works including "Hellboy"
and "Pan's Labyrinth," exploring sci-fi, fantasy and horror as
director, writer and producer.
For "Pacific Rim," the director was given a budget of $180
million by film studios Legendary Entertainment and Warner
Bros., which co-financed the film.
In the end, Del Toro said he came in under budget, but
wouldn't say by how much.
"The best way to be left alone is don't go over budget,
don't go over schedule. Not only did they not interfere, but
they were super supportive," Del Toro said.
"Pacific Rim" is Legendary's final film with Warner Bros., a
unit of Time Warner, before it enters a new contract with
Comcast's NBCUniversal.
Del Toro said he wanted to set his film apart aesthetically
from the rest of summer's action movies, opting to use a warm
saturated palette of colors that are brought to life in 3-D.
"I didn't want to do the usual super-sleek look that action
movies are getting for the last 10 years. ... I wanted to have
an almost romantic decay - everything looks damaged, peeling and
used," the director said.