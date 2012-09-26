* Pakistan Islamist says U.S. started war against Muslims
* Film caused riots in Muslim countries
* Islamists says U.S. should hand over film makers
By Aisha Chowdhry
ISLAMABAD, Sept 26 One of Pakistan's most feared
Islamists accused U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday of
starting a religious war against Muslims over his handling of a
video that mocked the Prophet Mohammad.
Hafiz Saeed, accused by India of masterminding the 2008
attack by Pakistani gunmen on India's financial capital Mumbai,
said Obama should have ordered steps to remove the film from the
Internet instead of defending freedom of expression in America.
"Obama's statements have caused a religious war," Saeed told
Reuters in an interview. "This is a very sensitive issue. This
is not going to be resolved soon. Obama's statement has started
a cultural war."
The Obama administration has condemned the film, which
ignited Muslim protests around the world as "disgusting".
But Western countries remain determined to resist
restrictions on freedom of speech and have already voiced
disquiet about the repressive effect of blasphemy laws in Muslim
countries such as Pakistan.
"Obama has said he cannot block the film," said Saeed. "What
does that say?"
He said the United States should take tough action against
the makers of the film.
"If not, then hand them to us," he said, flanked by
bodyguards.
U.S., INDIA WANT PAKISTAN TO DETAIN SAEED
India has repeatedly called on Pakistan to bring Saeed to
justice, an issue that has stood in the way of rebuilding
relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours since the carnage
in Mumbai, where gunmen killed 166 people over three days.
India is furious that Pakistan has not detained Saeed since
it handed over evidence against him to Islamabad. Washington has
offered a reward of $10 million for information leading to
Saeed's capture.
Saeed founded Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the 1990s, the
militant group which India blames for the rampage in Mumbai,
where six Americans were among the dead.
He denies any wrongdoing and links to militants.
The $10 million figure signifies major U.S. interest in
Saeed. Only three other militants, including Taliban leader
Mullah Omar, fetch that high a bounty. There is a $25 million
bounty on the head of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri.
After the reward was announced, Saeed taunted the United
States by holding a press conference at a hotel 40 minutes'
drive away from the U.S. embassy in Islamabad, calling the
bounty laughable.
On Wednesday, he again mocked the bounty, which has not led
to Saeed's capture even though he openly moves around strategic
U.S. ally Pakistan, fires up supporters at rallies and runs a
huge charity.
"I am wandering in my own country," he said with a chuckle
at a hotel where he and other Islamists gathered for a
conference on the short film, called 'Innocence of Muslims'.
"So, what right does America have to put a bounty on my
head? I have told America to start a case against me in court.
So I can give my point of view. This is terrorism by putting a
bounty on people's heads."
A Pakistani minister offered $100,000 on Saturday to anyone
who kills the maker of the online video. A spokesman for
Pakistan's prime minister said the government dissociated itself
from his statement.
While many Muslim countries saw mostly peaceful protests, 15
people were killed in Pakistan during demonstrations over the
video.
The United States has accused Islamabad of foot dragging in
the case of Saeed.
Pakistan disputes U.S. charges of inaction against
militants, saying it has suffered more casualties than any other
country in fighting the Pakistani Taliban, other militant groups
along the Afghan border and Islamist groups inside the country.
Saeed abandoned the leadership of the LeT after India
accused it of being behind an attack on the Indian parliament in
December 2001. But his charity is suspected of being a front for
the LeT.
A short bearded man, Saeed lives near a park and a mosque in
a villa with a policeman stationed outside, in the central city
of Lahore, capital of Punjab.
Some of his bodyguards wear olive camouflage vests while
others are dressed in dark traditional shalwar-kameez, baggy
shirt and trousers. Clutching AK-47 assault rifles, a few are
positioned on his rooftop.
These days, he is a prominent member of the Difa-e-Pakistan
Council (Defence of Pakistan Council), an alliance of right-wing
groups opposed to Pakistan's ties with the United States.
