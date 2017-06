A visitor is seen at the You Tube stand during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

ISLAMABAD Pakistani Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf has ordered the suspension of YouTube in the country over a video made in the United States which mocks the Prophet Mohammad and has enraged the Islamic world.

Ashraf's office said in a statement that the Ministry of Information had been ordered to block YouTube so that the "blasphemous" video could not be viewed.

