By Noah Browning
| RAMALLAH, West Bank, July 23
daylight, "Israeli infantry" plunge deep into the West Bank
Palestinian capital of Ramallah, hoisting a flag atop a
makeshift checkpoint.
A motley crowd of children, veiled ladies and young men in
jeans chant defiantly in the summer sun at the soldiers clad in
olive drab and facing them with rifles. A clash looms.
"Cut!" Director Rashid Masharawi steps into the fray, his
cargo shorts and straw sun hat breaking the illusion created by
the actors and production company at the set of feature-length
film "Palestine Stereo".
"No. like this!" he corrects a soldier-actor poised to throw
his tear gas bomb under-handed and chides the crowd for not
reeling back with enough force.
"Fast! And everybody in a different direction!" barked an
assistant at this street corner turned movie set.
With a budget of $1.5 million, Palestine Stereo is set to be
one of the most expensive films yet produced by Palestinians,
and aims to transcend stale news reports and use art to convey
the mindset of a people steeped in 45 years of Israeli
occupation.
"It's the story of every Palestinian, loving this land, but
pressured into thinking about leaving it. At the same time it's
not all sadness. There's hope, a love story, and thoughts for
the future," said Masharawi, who was raised in a Gaza refugee
camp.
Palestinian cinema has experienced a renaissance in the last
decade and a broadening global reach.
Masharawi's last film, "Leila's Birthday" was screened in
film festivals from Toronto to Tokyo in 2008. Another dark
comedy "Divine Intervention," was nominated for Cannes' Palme
d'Or in in 2002 and "Paradise Now" in 2005 explored the
psychology of suicide bombers to international acclaim.
"Maybe it won't change any minds, but it can at least show
our daily lives to a different audience, hopefully through
cinemas in France, Germany, and elsewhere."
The tale follows two brothers, shocked by a deadly Israeli
raid on their refugee camp home into thinking about emigrating.
Scrounging up the cash needed for their flight by working as
audio engineers, they are exposed to the full pageant of West
Bank life, in which fact and film overlap uncannily.
They bungle the sound system at a stale VIP photo-op in a
local hotel, a familiar scene in Palestinian politics, and are
shown providing speakers at a real-life solidarity march for
hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails at
Ramallah's Red Cross headquarters.
LIFETIME OF EXPERIENCE
But the most pervasive hassle for Palestinians, Israeli
checkpoints, barriers, and screening defined not only the day's
filming, as the brothers are depicted trying to spirit their
equipment to Jerusalem through the melee, but also impact the
film's production.
"We were stopped with our equipment by the Israelis for four
hours at a checkpoint on the road from the North," producer Abed
al Salam Abu Askar, who helped organise the film through his
fledgling company CinePal Films, told Reuters.
Smiling, he waves off a wayward Jerusalem taxi, the driver
mistaking the elaborate set for the road back to the holy city.
"Our foreign staff had to tell the airport that they were
just visiting Israel," he said, as Israeli passport authorities
routinely interrogate and restrict visitors to the Palestinian
territories.
Despite the obstacles, the project demonstrates the
increasing potential of the Palestinian film industry, albeit
one that still depends on foreign help and personal connections.
Cinetelefilms, a prominent Tunisian production firm, along
with the Gaza Media Center and the Ramallah-based Palestinian
Investment Fund helped underwrite the film, while
post-production will take place in Italy ahead of a release set
for next year.
Though around three or four Palestinian films are produced
for international release each year, according to Abu Askar,
production still depends on foreign know-how and local
institutions for cinema are scant.
Extras have been recruited from a local refugee camp, and
police cordons for the film site down to the guns and helmets of
the "Israeli soldiers" were on loan from the Palestinian
Authority.
Shoving aside with bizarre ease the roadblocks, which look
like thick concrete cubes but are made of painted plywood, Aid
Safi of Ramallah's al-Ama'ari camp aims his weapon with a laugh,
acutely aware of the irony of his Israeli military uniform.
"We know their behaviour: the way they shout, the way they
move. From our experience, we've known it our whole lives," he
said.
Insisting on speaking Hebrew to stay in character, Hassan
al-Haridi said: "We even know how their language. I learned it
in an Israeli prison. Three years I was there."
(Reporting By Noah Browning, editing by Paul Caasciato)