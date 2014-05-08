By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 8 Gia Coppola hails from
Hollywood royalty as the granddaughter of Oscar-winning
filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, but when she made her
directorial debut she sought the help of actor James Franco to
tap into teenage angst.
Coppola, 27, adapted Franco's book "Palo Alto," a collection
of short stories exploring suburban ennui in his California
hometown, into a film starring young talent, led by Emma Roberts
and Jack Kilmer, out in U.S. theaters on Friday.
The filmmaker, the daughter of Gian-Carlo Coppola, who died
before she was born, and niece of director and writer Sofia
Coppola, began working on the film five years ago after
graduating from college with a photography degree. She wanted to
tackle a subject that she could relate to - the plight of the
American teen.
"When I read (Franco's) book, I just really fell in love
with it," Coppola said. "The dialogue felt real, and I haven't
seen anything like that in a while that really articulated what
it's like to be young today, even though his book took place in
the '90's."
Coppola's family has a history of exploring coming-of-age
stories, from her grandfather's 1983 films "The Outsiders" and
"Rumble Fish" to her aunt's 1999 feature film debut with "The
Virgin Suicides," all of which Coppola said she referenced
during her own debut process.
The film features vivid cinematography influenced by the
director's photography training, and follows four characters who
Coppola pulled together from the stories of Franco, who also
appears in the film.
April, played by Roberts, is introverted and mysterious, the
object of Teddy's (Kilmer) affections but who is seduced by her
35-year-old teacher, Mr. B (Franco). Fred (Nat Wolff) is the
dangerous rebel without a cause who woos the shy and quiet Emily
(Zoe Levin), only for their relationship to take a dark turn.
While Franco's book is set in the 1990s, Coppola sets her
film in the present, sprinkling cell phones in lightly, but she
said she wanted the film to feel "timeless."
TEEN BOREDOM
Franco, 36, wrote "Palo Alto" as part of his Master of Fine
Arts writing degree at Brooklyn College, and while he has delved
into writing and directing films, he said he didn't want to
adapt his own book as he felt too close to the material.
He chose Coppola, whom he met five years ago, to direct the
adaptation after seeing her photography.
"The photos seemed to have the sensibility that was similar
to the one I was trying to capture with the book," he said.
"They looked like little glimpses at youth that was filled
with dreaming, a bit of the mundane, a bit of skepticism about
the world around them, but also engaging with the world with a
creative spirit."
The actor was quick to emphasize that his own childhood
growing up in Palo Alto, an affluent San Francisco Bay Area
community, was a happy one, but he wanted to capture the boredom
he and his peers suffered.
"Even though I was in this great place and I was at a really
good school and I had friends and people thought I was cute, I
still remember feeling more like ... nothing works out," he
said.
Despite Coppola's Hollywood ancestry, Franco said financing
the film was difficult due to the darker premise of the
teenagers' stories. He said he donated his own salary from a
film project to make the movie for a budget of under $1 million
with his production company Rabbit Bandini.
Playing physical education teacher Mr. B wasn't so easy for
Franco, who made his own breakout in Judd Apatow's "Freaks and
Geeks" television series as a brooding rebellious teen. The
actor said he "hated" one particular scene in "Palo Alto," which
didn't make the final cut, in which he reprimands two teen boys.
"I hated being on that side of things, because my alliance
is with the kids in the book, all my feelings align with the
kids, so I hated being the bad adult," he said with a laugh.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and
Leslie Adler)