By Jill Serjeant
| NEW YORK, Sept 24
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Tiger Lily may not be played
by a Native American actress in a new movie version of the Peter
Pan story, but her tough, all-action character is an inspiration
to girls, the movie's director said on Thursday.
Joe Wright's controversial decision last year to cast white
actress Rooney Mara as Tiger Lily in his upcoming live action
"Pan" prompted a petition to movie studio Warner Bros. that has
collected some 94,000 signatures.
Wright said the defining image of Tiger Lily as a Native
American came largely through the 1953 animated Walt Disney
version of "Peter Pan."
Scottish writer J.M. Barrie's century-old play and novel
refers to Tiger Lily and her tribe as "pickaninny" warriors - a
non-specific but racist term usually used to describe people
with dark skin.
Wright's movie "Pan," a prequel to the Peter Pan tale that
will be released next month, depicts Tiger Lily as a warrior
princess and gives her more authority and fight scenes than any
of the men in the film.
"I was particularly keen to make sure Tiger Lily wasn't a
damsel in distress," Wright told Reuters on Thursday. "Tiger
Lily is the bad-ass warrior who is far more pro-active
physically in defeating (evil pirate) Blackbeard than any of the
boys. She has all the action sequences."
"When little girls come out of seeing the movie, their
favorite character always is Tiger Lily. When asked why, they
say 'because she can do anything.' I think she is quite an
empowering character for little girls and that to me is really
gratifying," Wright said.
Wright said Mara was chosen because she has "a regal quality
and also she's a little bit frightening - you really wouldn't
mess with Rooney."
Wright cast dozens of black, Indian, Korean and other
nationalities to make up Tiger Lily's tribe in Neverland. "I
liked the idea they were indigenous people who were fighting
against the colonialist rule of Blackbeard," he said.
"I can understand how it appears from an outside
perspective," Wright said of the upset over Mara's casting. "But
when people see the film, they get it."
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Frances Kerry)