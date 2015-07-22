NEW YORK, July 22 British model Cara Delevingne takes up her first major movie role in "Paper Towns", stepping off the catwalk and onto the silver screen in the film adaptation of American author John Green's novel about young love and adventure.

The 22-year old, who made her acting debut in the 2012 film adaptation of "Anna Karenina", plays Margo in the movie, her neighbour Quentin's (Nat Wolff) longtime crush.

The pair embark on a night escapade before Margo disappears and Quentin goes on a mission to find her.

"I've wanted to act ever since I was a child. It's one of my biggest dreams," Delevingne said at the film's premiere in New York on Tuesday night. "Living your dream is very emotional, I'm very happy."

The Burberry and Chanel model has turned her attention to acting with several films in the works including the much-anticipated "Batman" spin-off "Suicide Squad", set for release next year.

"I work really hard, I don't want anyone to ever think that this is a fluke or I got this because of my social media presence," Delevingne, who has 15.8 million followers on Instagram, said of her acting career.

"Paper Towns" hits U.S. cinemas on Friday. (Reporting By Reuters Television in New York; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)