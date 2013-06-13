By Zorianna Kit
LOS ANGELES, June 13 Spanish filmmaker Pedro
Almodovar's latest film "I'm So Excited!" is a raunchy screwball
comedy that the Oscar-winning director said marks a return to
his roots as a satirist even as it delivers biting commentary on
modern-day Spain.
The Spanish-language movie, which opens the Los Angeles Film
Festival on Thursday and will be on limited release in U.S.
cinemas on June 28, follows passengers on a flight from Spain to
Mexico City after their plane experiences a serious malfunction.
Almodovar, 63, returns to his comedy past after exploring
more dramatic themes over the past decade, including 2002's
"Talk To Her" - which won him a best original screenplay Oscar -
and 2011's "The Skin I Live In."
"During the '80s, I made a lot of comedies, so this was like
returning to my roots," Almodovar told Reuters. "I think I just
needed to make something lighter."
In the film, the pilots and flamboyantly gay flight
attendants attempt to distract the passengers by providing them
with alcohol and drugs, which leads to sex and dancing to the
1982 Pointer Sisters' hit song "I'm So Excited."
The film stars several actors who previously worked with
Almodovar, including Javier Camara, Lola Duenas, Cecilia Roth
and Blanca Suarez. Spanish Hollywood stars Antonio Banderas and
Penelope Cruz also make appearances.
Almodovar said he unconsciously channeled the vision of
sexually explicit American filmmaker John Waters, who directed
1988's "Hairspray" and 2004's "A Dirty Shame." He referred to
him as "one of my best American friends."
With Waters in mind, Almodovar said the film has elements
that may lead viewers to describe it as "dirty," as the
passengers "do everything that is forbidden to do on a plane."
METAPHOR FOR SPAIN
"In Spain, being excited means being horny," the director
said. "In the second part of the movie, this is the state of the
passengers."
Almodovar, who is gay, grew up during the repressive rule of
Spanish dictator Francisco Franco. After the caudillo's death in
1975, democracy suddenly brought a "big explosion of freedom,"
he said.
His debut film, 1980's "Pepi, Luci, Bom and Other Girls Like
Mom" is described as having captured the newfound cultural and
sexual freedom of that time.
While "I'm So Excited!" was intended to play for laughs,
Almodovar said it is also a metaphor for Spain that has been hit
by a two-year recession that has left about a quarter of its
workforce jobless.
The director said the film reflects the "political
corruption and financial embezzlement" that has ensnared the
country, and its banking crisis that required a $54 billion (41
billion euro) European Union-backed bailout last year.
"What is metaphorical (in this movie) is that journey which
consists in turning around in circles without knowing where they
are going to land," Almodovar said. "They need an emergency
landing but don't know exactly who will be commanding (it)."
He added, "There is a lot of fear and uncertainly - two
words that define my feeling as a Spanish citizen."
"I'm So Excited!" is distributed in the United States by
Sony Corp's Sony Pictures Classics.
(Reporting By Zorianna Kit; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy, Eric
Kelsey and Xavier Briand)