By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 9 Post-apocalyptic action film
"The Hunger Games" was the big winner at the People's Choice
Awards on Thursday, picking up five awards including favorite
movie of the year, while singer Katy Perry again led in the
music categories.
Hosted by "The Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco, the
People's Choice Awards named winners in more than 40 categories
across film, television and music. About 475 million fans voted
through the People's Choice website.
"The Hunger Games," based on the trilogy of novels by
Suzanne Collins, beat out "The Avengers," "The Amazing
Spider-Man," "The Dark Knight Rises" and "Snow White and the
Huntsman" for the coveted favorite movie accolade.
Jennifer Lawrence, who plays "Hunger Games" heroine Katniss
Everdeen, won the favorite movie actress award over Mila Kunis,
Emma Stone, Anne Hathaway and Scarlett Johansson.
"Thank you for loving movies as much as I do, and loving
this movie and voting," Lawrence said.
"The Hunger Games" was also named favorite action film and
favorite movie franchise, while its stars Lawrence, Josh
Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth won favorite on-screen chemistry.
The People's Choice is the first of Hollywood's annual
awards shows, but unlike the Oscars or the Golden Globes, the
winners are determined by fans, so it provides few insights into
likely winners of the movie industry's top honors in February.
"The Avengers," which was nominated in eight categories,
didn't go home empty-handed. Robert Downey Jr. was named
favorite movie actor for his role as Iron Man in the superhero
ensemble box office hit.
"You've chosen wisely," the actor joked on stage.
Adam Sandler picked up the fan favorite award for comedic
actor, while former "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston picked up
the favorite comedic movie actress award, beating out Mila
Kunis, Reese Witherspoon, Emily Blunt and Cameron Diaz.
"I cannot thank you enough for allowing me to be honored
with this, after supporting me for almost 20 years," Aniston
said.
Emma Watson of "Harry Potter" fame picked up the favorite
dramatic actress accolade for her role in "The Perks of Being a
Wallflower."
"Perks" was also named favorite dramatic movie, while "Ted,"
the raunchy R-rated comedy from "Family Guy" creator Seth
MacFarlane, was named favorite comedy film.
MUSIC AND TELEVISION WINNERS
Katy Perry took home four trophies this year, including
favorite female artist and a surprise win for favorite pop
artist over Justin Bieber.
Fan favorite Taylor Swift beat out Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean,
Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood for favorite country artist.
"You guys have blown my mind with what you've done with this
album 'Red.' I want to thank you for caring about my music and
me," the singer said in her acceptance speech.
Her chart-topping album "Red," which the singer based on her
experiences, was one of 2012's top-sellers. The singer attended
the awards alone following a widely reported split from
boyfriend Harry Styles of U.K. boy band One Direction.
Maroon 5 picked up the favorite band award. The band's
popularity skyrocketed in 2012 after lead singer Adam Levine
served as a judge on television talent show "The Voice."
British boy band The Wanted won favorite breakout artist.
In the television categories, CBS comedy "The Big Bang
Theory" was named favorite network comedy, while ABC's "Grey's
Anatomy" picked up favorite network drama.
Ellen Pompeo of "Grey's Anatomy" and "Castle" actor Nathan
Fillion won the favorite TV dramatic actress and actor awards,
while "Glee" stars Lea Michele and Chris Colfer picked up the
favorite TV comedic actress and actor awards.
Sandra Bullock was named favorite humanitarian for her
efforts in helping victims of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.
(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Stacey Joyce)