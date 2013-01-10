LOS ANGELES Jan 9 Post-apocalyptic action film "The Hunger Games" was the big winner at the People's Choice Awards on Thursday, picking up five awards including favorite movie of the year, while singer Katy Perry again led in the music categories.

Hosted by "The Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco, the People's Choice Awards named winners in more than 40 categories across film, television and music. About 475 million fans voted through the People's Choice website.

"The Hunger Games," based on the trilogy of novels by Suzanne Collins, beat out "The Avengers," "The Amazing Spider-Man," "The Dark Knight Rises" and "Snow White and the Huntsman" for the coveted favorite movie accolade.

Jennifer Lawrence, who plays "Hunger Games" heroine Katniss Everdeen, won the favorite movie actress award over Mila Kunis, Emma Stone, Anne Hathaway and Scarlett Johansson.

"Thank you for loving movies as much as I do, and loving this movie and voting," Lawrence said.

"The Hunger Games" was also named favorite action film and favorite movie franchise, while its stars Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth won favorite on-screen chemistry.

The People's Choice is the first of Hollywood's annual awards shows, but unlike the Oscars or the Golden Globes, the winners are determined by fans, so it provides few insights into likely winners of the movie industry's top honors in February.

"The Avengers," which was nominated in eight categories, didn't go home empty-handed. Robert Downey Jr. was named favorite movie actor for his role as Iron Man in the superhero ensemble box office hit.

"You've chosen wisely," the actor joked on stage.

Adam Sandler picked up the fan favorite award for comedic actor, while former "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston picked up the favorite comedic movie actress award, beating out Mila Kunis, Reese Witherspoon, Emily Blunt and Cameron Diaz.

"I cannot thank you enough for allowing me to be honored with this, after supporting me for almost 20 years," Aniston said.

Emma Watson of "Harry Potter" fame picked up the favorite dramatic actress accolade for her role in "The Perks of Being a Wallflower."

"Perks" was also named favorite dramatic movie, while "Ted," the raunchy R-rated comedy from "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane, was named favorite comedy film.

MUSIC AND TELEVISION WINNERS

Katy Perry took home four trophies this year, including favorite female artist and a surprise win for favorite pop artist over Justin Bieber.

Fan favorite Taylor Swift beat out Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood for favorite country artist.

"You guys have blown my mind with what you've done with this album 'Red.' I want to thank you for caring about my music and me," the singer said in her acceptance speech.

Her chart-topping album "Red," which the singer based on her experiences, was one of 2012's top-sellers. The singer attended the awards alone following a widely reported split from boyfriend Harry Styles of U.K. boy band One Direction.

Maroon 5 picked up the favorite band award. The band's popularity skyrocketed in 2012 after lead singer Adam Levine served as a judge on television talent show "The Voice."

British boy band The Wanted won favorite breakout artist.

In the television categories, CBS comedy "The Big Bang Theory" was named favorite network comedy, while ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" picked up favorite network drama.

Ellen Pompeo of "Grey's Anatomy" and "Castle" actor Nathan Fillion won the favorite TV dramatic actress and actor awards, while "Glee" stars Lea Michele and Chris Colfer picked up the favorite TV comedic actress and actor awards.

Sandra Bullock was named favorite humanitarian for her efforts in helping victims of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. (Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Stacey Joyce)