LOS ANGELES Nov 15 "The Avengers" led the movie
nominations for the annual People's Choice Awards on Thursday in
a field packed with action films, while Maroon 5 and frontman
Adam Levine won six nods in music and television categories.
Justin Bieber, Channing Tatum - People magazine's latest
"sexiest man alive" - and actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Emma
Stone also received multiple nominations for the only Hollywood
awards show covering film, music and television that is voted on
entirely by the public.
The People's Choice Awards ceremony, set for Jan. 9, is the
first in the busy Hollywood awards season, which culminates with
the coveted Academy Awards on Feb. 24.
Summer blockbuster "The Avengers" won eight nominations
including favorite movie, favorite action movie, and multiple
nods for its stars Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Scarlett
Johansson and Chris Hemsworth.
It will compete with superhero movies "The Amazing
Spider-Man" and "The Dark Knight Rises", fantasy film "Snow
White and the Huntsman" and futuristic thriller "The Hunger
Games" for favorite movie.
The last of the popular "Twilight" films - "Breaking
Dawn-Part 2" - released this week, did not fall within the
eligibility period for the People's Choice Awards.
But its avid "Twi-hards" picked up a nomination for favorite
movie fan following, along with those of "Harry Potter", "The
Lord of the Rings", "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "The Hunger
Games".
In music, Adam Levine leapt to the top of the pile on the
back of his stint as a judge on TV singing contest "The Voice".
Maroon 5 won nominations for favorite band, song, album, and
music video, while Levine was nominated for celebrity judge -
along with Christina Aguilera and new "X Factor" judges Britney
Spears and Demi Lovato. "The Voice" was among the contenders for
competition TV show.
On the small screen, network comedies "The Big Bang Theory"
and "Glee" face off against "Modern Family", while "Gossip
Girl", "Grey's Anatomy" and "Grimm" are among the TV drama
nominees.
The nominees were chosen by the votes of more than 93
million fans. Voting for the winners in all 48 categories begins
on Thursday on website www.PeoplesChoice.com, where a complete
list of nominations can be found.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Patricia Reaney and
Dale Hudson)