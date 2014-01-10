By Mary Milliken
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 10 She is not an actress, but
rather an 80-year-old Irish mother and former nurse,
crisscrossing Los Angeles in the film awards season for
screenings, interviews and even an afternoon tea party.
Philomena Lee takes the hullabaloo with good humor, knowing
that the film she inspired - "Philomena" - not only has chances
of winning awards but also helping women who, like her, had
babies as teens and were forced to give them up.
"It is a challenge because I normally led a very quiet
family life when all this happened," said Lee when she stopped
by the Reuters newsroom this week in her whirlwind schedule.
But now she's fully aware of the power of her story on film.
"I have brought something out that was buried for so long,"
said Lee, who now lives outside London. "And a lot of women like
myself just could not tell the story because you were made to
feel so bad about having a baby out of marriage."
Directed by Britain's Stephen Frears and co-written by
comedic actor Steve Coogan, "Philomena" is up for a Golden Globe
on Sunday for best motion picture drama. Judi Dench, who plays
Lee, is a front-runner to win best actress in a drama, while
Coogan and Jeff Pope are competing for best adapted screenplay.
"Philomena" also received four nominations this week for
Britain's top film honors, the BAFTAs. And its box office
performance, $45 million worldwide, is considered buoyant for a
film of its modest size.
The Weinstein Company, run by impresario Harvey Weinstein
and known for its aggressive promotion of films in awards
season, has organized a full slate of events this week for
"Philomena," as the race for the Oscars on March 2 heats up
around the Globes.
"England is a very small country and a modest country," said
Frears, perhaps best known for directing 2006's "The Queen," as
he accompanied Lee around town. "You come over here, and the
scale of things is amazing. It is very cheeky to come over here
with a British film."
And the filmmaker, who himself is 72, is quick to deflect
criticism of the promo machine in which he and his octogenarian
companion find themselves.
"I won't hear a word against Harvey," he said. "He's great.
It's when you haven't got Harvey that you are in trouble."
'HAD A GOOD DRINK'
"Philomena" begins with a teenage Lee giving birth to
Anthony at a Catholic convent in Ireland, which happened 61
years ago. She and other young mothers are forced to work in the
convent laundry, while seeing their children once a day. At
around age 3, Anthony is put up for adoption by the nuns and is
picked up by an American couple.
The film is based on the 2009 book by former BBC journalist
Martin Sixsmith, played by Coogan, who helped Philomena discover
what had happened to her son after 50 years of keeping his
existence a secret. And while the film's writers took license in
telling the story and leavened it with humor, Lee says she is
fine with that after some initial misgivings.
"In the beginning, the first time I saw it, there were one
or two things said and I thought 'Oh, gosh,'" Lee said. "You
know. I am fine with it, actually. It had to bring some laughter
into the film as well as tears. The film is so sad really. All
my part is a true story."
Frears chimed in to note that after seeing it the first
time, Lee "went out and had a good drink."
"I had a gin and tonic," she added.
While she revels in the honor of being portrayed by Judi
Dench, one of her and Britain's favorite actors, what is most
important to Lee is the possibility that her story will prompt
institutional change. She thinks that the wheels are already in
motion and points to interest in Ireland in changing laws about
personal information.
Both she and Anthony had separately inquired about each
other's whereabouts at the convent, only to be repeatedly
rebuffed. Philomena only discovered the truth thanks to the
investigative skills of Sixsmith.
During their joint interview, Frears peppered Lee with
questions about her story, even though the film wrapped long
ago. And she described scenes with cinematic flourish.
"For 61 years, I can see ... his little face. This nice nun
rushed me up to look out the window to see him going off in his
car," said Lee.
