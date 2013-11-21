By Mary Milliken
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Nov 21 When British
comedic actor Steve Coogan first read the mournful story behind
his new film "Philomena" in a newspaper, he noticed that the two
people in the accompanying picture were laughing.
The photo showed Philomena Lee, an elderly Irish woman
looking for the son she was forced to give up as a teenage girl,
and former BBC journalist Martin Sixsmith who had accompanied
her on her search and written a book about it in 2009.
The photograph "struck me as being at odds with the tragic
nature of the story," said Coogan. "I wondered if I could tell a
story like this, a tragic and moving story, and find the way to
make people smile at the same time."
That musing led Coogan to co-write, co-produce and co-star
as Sixsmith in "Philomena," opposite veteran British actress
Dame Judi Dench in the title role. The film directed by
Britain's Stephen Frears opens in U.S. theaters this weekend.
The film is a step up in the serious department for a man
whose name alone makes people chuckle in Britain. There he is
best known as Alan Partridge, the buffoonish and politically
incorrect regional BBC broadcaster he portrays to parody TV talk
shows and commentators.
But Coogan, 48, says the intersection of drama and comedy
was a natural place for him to make a film.
"I don't like the notion that you either have a drama or a
serious movie that is taxing and a comedy that is light thing
that you don't have to think about," Coogan told Reuters.
His goal: that the audience thinks about something real and
important, has a "nice time" and feels "uplifted at the end of
the story."
'BE JUDICIOUS WITH COMEDY'
As it happens, Coogan's deadpan delivery suits the Martin
Sixsmith character well. He is portrayed as a world-weary former
foreign correspondent for the BBC, fired from a high-profile job
in the British government and wary of stories that come under
the "human interest" label.
When he meets Philomena, Martin cracks a few jokes that are
lost on the plain-speaking, grounded and religious woman. But he
agrees to help her find her long-lost son, beginning at the
Irish Catholic convent where as a teenage girl she gave birth to
an illegitimate son who was given up by the nuns for adoption to
a U.S. couple, a fate suffered by many girls in 1950s Ireland.
They then set off to the United States, where the disparity
between Philomena's humble background and Martin's worldliness
is magnified by the foreign locale. But Philomena is undeterred
by Martin's jaded ways.
"I wanted to show Martin not as a cynic but as someone whose
heart is moral and has real values but they have been worn
down," said Coogan. "And Philomena helps him discover those."
While Philomena is more accepting of the fate that befell
her, Martin is outraged at the cruelty the girls suffered at the
hands of the nuns and the Church, which tried to cover up the
adoption scheme. Together, they become a formidable team.
One of Britain's leading actors, the 78-year-old Dench has
garnered critical acclaim for her portrayal of Philomena and is
considered a front-runner for a best actress Oscar nomination.
Coogan said that Dench was so good at morphing into
character that on set he would only see Philomena, "this
slightly eccentric old Irish lady."
"Between takes I would make her laugh and joke," he added.
"It was only at the end of the day when they took the makeup off
and transformed her back into Judi Dench that I would suddenly
have a reality check and realize that I had spent the day with
this icon."
As for his next moves, Coogan says there will be comedy but
not too much. He wants to work more in the comedy-in-drama vein
and keep writing, calling the "Philomena" writing experience "a
little revelation" that often made him emotional.
"If you do comedy constantly it is always going to be
diminishing returns," he said.
"You need to be judicious with comedy. You need to save up
all the funnies and then do them and walk away. Otherwise, you
are going to end up on a treadmill."
(Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Eric Walsh)