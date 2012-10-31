(Fixes typo in paragraph four)
By Shilpa Jamkhandikar
MUMBAI Oct 31 Suraj Sharma went from being a
regular teenager growing up in New Delhi to starring in Ang
Lee's big-screen adaptation of the bestselling novel "Life of
Pi".
The 17-year-old Sharma was picked from more than 3,000
hopefuls to play Pi, an Indian boy who finds himself stranded on
a lifeboat for 227 days with a Bengal Tiger.
Now 19, Sharma spoke to Reuters about the film, which opens
in cinemas next month, acting with a computer-generated tiger
and why "Life of Pi" may well be his first and last role.
Q: How did this film come about?
A: "I have been born and brought up in Delhi and my brother
has acted in a couple of films. The auditions happened and the
casting director was my brother's friend and he's been close to
my family for a while. I went for the auditions with my brother
for moral support ... I didn't really want to act, but I don't
know, it happened. They kept calling me back. And then they
called and said you have to come to Mumbai to meet 'Dao Yan'. I
call Mr Lee Dao Yan."
Q: Yes, I noticed that. What does it mean?
A: "It means Mr Director in Chinese. I don't like calling
him Ang, there is something not respectful about that ... Two
weeks later, they said 'hey, Suraj you have to come to Taiwan'.
Funnily enough even then I didn't believe I had got the role.
It's very difficult to believe. You don't think things like that
can happen to you."
Q: What was shooting in Taiwan like?
A: "I did three months of training -- learnt swimming, sea
skills, raft work -- I even learnt how to fillet fish. I also
ate raw fish, but let's not talk about that. There was weight
gain and eventually weight loss. I came in very skinny, like a
weak little runt (laughs).
"Somehow we all went through Pi's journey together. There
were many times where I felt that all of (us) together were Pi.
I don't know what normal movies are like when they are made, but
this can't be it."
Q: What changed from the time you went for the audition to
the moment when you got the role?
A: "I had never acted before, but I knew I would like it. My
brother and I would act to ourselves. We would walk down streets
being different people and that is the only acting I have ever
done. I got exposed to real movie-making and how things are
done. It's a lot of people who come together, a lot of dreams
that come together. For me, I just want to be on set. I don't
care what I would be. If it's acting, directing, if it is props,
I don't care ... Things might get better or worse, but this will
always be there. A part of me will always be stuck in Taiwan, on
that boat."
Q: You had to shoot with a 'fake' tiger for the most part.
How do you emote in front of something that isn't there?
A: "Don't call him fake. He was real to me (laughs). No, but
for the most part, we were shooting in a big blue tank with big
blue walls around it and the blue sky above you. Everything was
blue except for me and the raft. We had four tigers being
trained as reference. I would watch them everyday -- how they
would react to the water, the atmosphere, how they moved. I
watched videos of tigers, I talked to the tiger trainer, etc.
and so you assemble this huge picture in your head. Initially it
was a very conscious attempt to imagine the tiger on the boat.
But later, it became real to me. By the end of it I didn't need
to imagine him. For me it was real."
Q: What next? Roles for Asian actors are limited in
Hollywood, aren't they?
A: "I don't know whether I want to act. I might, I might
not, depends on what comes my way. I want to be on set. I want
to tell stories. I was really, truly possessed b y being on set.
I cannot get over that feeling. It was more than an adrenaline
rush, that fire. That collaborative feeling -- different people
come together, and they all have their own stories -- so many
strings are pulled and they come together to create something
which goes on to touch a million hearts. I can't get over that.
I don't care what I do. It still hasn't sunk in actually.
Sometimes I think about the whole thing from the third person
and it seems like a blur."
