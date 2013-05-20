CANNES May 20 British film production company Pinewood Shepperton is to go to the national government with its bid to double the size of its main studio, the home of James Bond, after local authorities rejected its expansion plans twice.

Ivan Dunleavy, chief executive of Pinewood which is Europe's largest film studio, said it was disappointing the local council rejected its 200 million pound ($300 million) plan for a second time last week as it needed more capacity to meet rising demand.

Dunleavy said the company was yet to make a formal announcement on any appeal after the plan to boost the capacity of its studio on protected "green belt" land about 20 miles (32 km) west of central London was rejected again.

But asked by Reuters if this was likely he said: "I would have thought so."

The 15-year project would have involved building studios, stages and streetscapes at the Iver Heath site but South Buckinghamshire Council rejected the plans as "inappropriate" expansion into green belt land encircling London.

Dunleavy said the next step was to go to the national government which would have happened anyway if the local authority had given the green light as higher level approval was always needed for any change to green belt status.

"So that is the process we will work on and we will keep going," Dunleavy told Reuters in an interview on a yacht moored in Cannes where the world's largest film festival is underway.

"The government policy is to grow the creative sector as a whole and the fact we are coming forward to work on land we own, and put in private investment and create jobs, we think those are the right kind of factors that will hopefully make a national decision go in our favour."

A more ambitious version of the planning application called "Project Pinewood", which included the building of 1,400 new homes, was rejected last year, after a vociferous "Stop Project Pinewood" campaign by local residents.

The studios, home to more than 1,500 movies over 76 years, were used to film 23 of 25 James Bond films including the latest hit "Skyfall", as well as Oscar-nominated "Les Miserables".

Dunleavy said the UK was a popular place currently for big budget film production because of its skills, its creativity, its fiscal regime and positive exchange rates.

"With government policy seeking to incentivise high end television with tax credits, that might pump up the demand for production capacity by about 30 percent so we were are very keen to press on with this," he said.

The bid to expand in the UK comes as Pinewood is on an international expansion drive, last month announcing partnerships in both China and the United States.

Pinewood already owns studios in Canada and Germany and is building facilities in Malaysia and the Dominican Republic.

"If you look at the places we have gone to, we are being very strategic and we are trying to appeal to new markets," said Dunleavy.

"In each case, while we would be very happy to see big budget films going into one of those studios, it is more about the regional market there ... which are growing quite strongly." (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Mark Potter)