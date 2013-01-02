LOS ANGELES Jan 2 Steven Spielberg's
presidential drama "Lincoln," musical "Les Miserables" and Osama
bin Laden thriller "Zero Dark Thirty" were among the movies
earning Producers Guild Award nominations on Wednesday.
The producers behind slavery film "Django Unchained," Iran
hostage drama "Argo" and the latest James Bond film "Skyfall"
were also on the list of 10 movies nominated for the awards
handed out by the Producers Guild of America.
Shipwreck tale "Life of Pi," comedy "Silver Linings
Playbook," Wes Anderson's indie film "Moonrise Kingdom," and
mythical film "Beasts of the Southern Wild" also earned
nominations for their producers, the PGA said in a statement.
The Producers Guild Awards, a key indication of Hollywood
sentiment ahead of the Oscars in February, will be handed out at
a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)