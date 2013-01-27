By Sue Zeidler
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 26 Iran hostage drama "Argo"
continued its trophy-winning streak on Saturday, taking the top
prize at the Producers Guild Awards in the latest boost to its
chances at the Oscars.
Guild picks regularly go on to win at the film industry's
most prestigious event - for the last five years, the producers'
choice of best-produced film has taken the best picture Oscar.
"I'm really surprised. I'm not even in the PGA (Producers
Guild of America)," Argo director, producer and star actor Ben
Affleck said as he collected the award for the film that tells
the true story of the rescue of U.S. diplomats from Tehran after
the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
"I am still acting and available," added a smiling Affleck,
joined on stage by co-producer Grant Heslov. George Clooney,
also a producer, did not attend the event in Beverly Hills.
The PGA prize is seen as a particularly good indicator of
future success as many of the Guild's 5,000 plus members are
also members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences,
which vote for the Oscars.
Argo was nominated earlier this month for a best film Oscar,
but Affleck was snubbed in the director's category. Neverthless,
he won a Golden Globe for his direction this month and Argo also
won best movie drama at the Golden Globes.
Argo won the PGA prize against nine other films on Saturday,
including Steven Spielberg's presidential drama "Lincoln",
musical "Les Miserables" and Kathyrn Bigelow's Osama bin Laden
thriller "Zero Dark Thirty".
Also contending were Quentin Tarantino's darkly humorous
slavery Western "Django Unchained", the James Bond blockbuster
"Skyfall", Ang Lee's shipwreck tale "Life of Pi" and the comedy
"Silver Linings Playbook".
Many of the PGA-nominated movies are also in the running for
the best picture Oscar on Feb. 24.
The PGA handed "Wreck-IT Ralph," its honor for best animated
movie.
The HBO film "Game Change" about Sarah Palin's 2008 vice
presidential bid won the outstanding longform TV prize and ABC's
"Modern Family" was named best-produced television comedy.
"Homeland" was named the best-produced TV drama.
"Searching for Sugar Man," a film about an obscure singer
named Rodriguez who is a hit in South Africa, won the prize for
best documentary.
J.J. Abrams, who grabbed headlines this week for being named
director for the "Star Wars" film received an achievement award
for his television work while producers Harvey and Bob Weinstein
received a milestone award.
(Reporting By Susan Zeidler; Editing by Andrew Heavens)