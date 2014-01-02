By Mary Milliken
LOS ANGELES Jan 2 Hollywood producers nominated
slavery drama "12 Years a Slave," 1970s con-men caper "American
Hustle" and space thriller "Gravity" along with seven other
films on Thursday for the top Producers Guild Award, a key
indicator of sentiment in the race for the best picture Oscar.
The other films nominated for outstanding producer in a
motion picture were Woody Allen's tragic comedy "Blue Jasmine,"
Somali pirate thriller "Captain Phillips," AIDS activist drama
"Dallas Buyers Club," quirky computer-age romance "Her,"
heartland comedy "Nebraska," Disney's making of "Mary Poppins"
in "Saving Mr Banks," and Martin Scorsese's tale of American
greed "Wolf of Wall Street."
Notable snubs included the Coen brothers' portrayal of the
1960s folk scene "Inside Llewyn Davis" and two films from awards
season power player The Weinstein Co. - family dysfunction drama
"August: Osage County" and civil rights saga "Lee Daniels' The
Butler."
The Producers Guild Awards will be handed out in a ceremony
in Beverly Hills on Jan. 19, six weeks before the March 2
Academy Awards. Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 16.
The top PGA award can give crucial momentum to a
frontrunner. In the last six years, the PGA winner has gone on
to win best picture at the Oscars, including last year's Iran
hostage drama "Argo" from director, producer and actor Ben
Affleck.
In a highly competitive year for film, "American Hustle,"
"Gravity" and "Her" have garnered top critics groups awards. But
the unflinching portrayal of pre-Civil War slavery from British
director and producer Steve McQueen in "12 Years a Slave" is
also considered a best picture frontrunner and leads nominations
for the Jan. 12 Golden Globe awards alongside "American Hustle"
with seven nods a piece.
Megan Ellison, the daughter of Silicon Valley billionaire
and Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison, is a double nominee
this year for "American Hustle" from Columbia Pictures and "Her"
from Warner Bros Pictures.
The 27-year-old Ellison, through her production company
Annapurna Pictures, has emerged as a notable force in Hollywood
by backing recent successes like "Zero Dark Thirty" and Western
remake "True Grit."
Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros., Sony Corp's
Columbia and Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures each had
two nominees in the list of 10 motion pictures.
In the animation category, the Producers Guild nominated
five films for outstanding producer - "The Croods," "Despicable
Me 2," "Epic," "Frozen" and "Monsters University."