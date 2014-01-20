BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Jan 19 Hollywood
producers injected drama into the competitive race for Oscars by
choosing on Sunday not one, but two movies as their best films
of the year, the space thriller "Gravity" and the slavery drama
"12 Years a Slave."
The Producers Guild of America has correctly chosen the
eventual Academy Award winner for best picture for the last six
years, including Iranian hostage drama "Argo" a year ago. A tie
is rare.
On Saturday, the Screen Actors Guild chose the 1970s-set
corruption caper "American Hustle" for its top prize, best
ensemble cast. But SAG has a more mixed record on predicting the
Oscar.
The Academy Awards, the highest honors of the film industry,
will be handed out on March 2.
(Reporting By Mary Milliken; Editing by Hugh Lawson)