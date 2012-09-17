BEIRUT, Sept 17 Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made a rare public appearance on Monday to address tens of thousands of marchers protesting against a film made in the United States that mocks the Prophet Mohammad.

"Prophet of God, we offer ourselves, our blood and our kin for the sake of your dignity and honour," said Nasrallah, who has lived in hiding to avoid assassination since Hezbollah fought a month-long war with Israel in 2006.