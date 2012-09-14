KHARTOUM, Sept 14 Sudanese demonstrators on
Friday stormed the German embassy in Khartoum and raised an
Islamic flag above the mission during a protest against a
U.S.-made film Muslims regard as denigrating Islam, a Reuters
witness said.
A Reuters reporter saw protesters enter the embassy building
in central Khartoum, smash windows and start a fire in front of
the main gate. It was not immediately clear why European
missions were being targeted.
Police had earlier tried to disperse some 5,000 protesters
who had surrounded the German and nearby British embassy by
firing volleys of teargas but no officers could be seen at the
front gate after the storming.