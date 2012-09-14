BERLIN, Sept 14 Germany's Foreign Minister Guido
Westerwelle said on Friday he understood the outrage in the
Islamic world over a video film that insults the Muslim Prophet
Mohammad but said it was no excuse for violence.
Earlier, Sudanese demonstrators broke into the German
embassy in Khartoum, raising an Islamic flag and setting the
building on fire in a protest against the U.S.-made film.
"I condemn this disgraceful video, but it is no
justification for violence, it is no justification for storming
embassies, it is no justification for endangering human lives or
killing people," Westerwelle said in a televised statement
delivered in both German and English.
He described the film as an "anti-Islamic hate video" that
was offensive to millions of believers. Westerwelle added that
staff at the German embassy in Khartoum were safe.