TRIPOLI, Sept 13 Libyan authorities have made
four arrests in the investigation into the attack on the U.S.
consulate in Benghazi in which the U.S. ambassador and three
embassy staff were killed, the deputy interior minister said on
Thursday.
"Four men are in custody and we are interrogating them
because they are suspected of helping instigate the events at
the U.S. consulate," Wanis Sharif told Reuters.
He gave no more details.
U.S. ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens and three other
Americans died after the gunmen attacked the U.S. consulate and
a safe house refuge in the eastern city of Benghazi on Tuesday
night. The attackers were part of a mob blaming America for a
film they said insulted the Prophet Mohammad.
Demonstrators attacked the U.S. embassies in Yemen and Egypt
on Thursday in protests against the film, and American warships
were moved closer to Libya.
President Barack Obama has vowed to bring to justice those
responsible for the Benghazi attack, which U.S. officials said
may have been planned in advance. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton said Washington had nothing to do with the video, which
she called "disgusting and reprehensible".