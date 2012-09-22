BENGHAZI, Sept 22 The Libyan Islamist militia
Ansar al-Sharia said on Saturday it had evacuated its bases in
Benghazi in the interest of security.
"The commander of the battalion gave orders to members to
evacuate their premises and hand them over to the people of
Benghazi," said spokesman Yousef al-Jehani. "We respect the
views of the people of Benghazi, and to preserve security in the
city we evacuated the premises."
The group, which has denied suggestions that it was
responsible for an attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi in
which the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans were killed,
had been the target of a mass protest in the city on Friday
night.