By Robert Evans
| GENEVA, Sept 17
GENEVA, Sept 17 With Muslim leaders in many
countries calling for a global law barring what they call
insults to Islam, the main non-Catholic world Christian grouping
on Monday said just such a law in Pakistan is used to persecute
other religions.
Pakistan's "Blasphemy Law" has driven the country's
religious minorities - Christians, Hindus and Ahmadis, a
dissenting Islamic group - into "a state of fear and terror",
said the World Council of Churches (WCC), organisers of a 3-day
conference on the law.
"The Blasphemy Law, while purporting to protect Islam and
religious sensitivities of the Muslim majority, is vaguely
formulated and arbitrarily enforced by the police and judiciary
in a way which amounts to harassment and persecution," the WCC
said in a position paper.
Pakistani religious figures from those minorities told the
conference in Geneva that the law had led to false imprisonment,
mob killings and compulsory conversion to Islam.
A Christian girl believed to be no older than 14, Rimsha
Masih, was granted bail in Pakistan earlier this month and her
lawyers are applying to have charges that she burned pages from
the Koran dismissed after a local cleric was detained on
suspicion of planting false evidence to stir resentment against
Christians.
Masih's case has provoked international concern as she could
face execution under the blasphemy law despite her young age and
reported mental problems.
The Geneva conference, set up several weeks ago, comes amid
protests by Muslims across the globe over a film posted on the
Internet some two months ago which imams have told their
followers insults both the Prophet Mohammad and Islam.
Several protesters have died, and four U.S. diplomats,
including the ambassador to Libya, were killed in an attack on
the U.S. consulate in Benghazi in an echo of earlier violent
protests over books and cartoons published in the West.
CRIMINALISE INSULTS
Amid the violence, Muslim religious leaders, and one prime
minister, have called for an international legal agreement to
criminalise any insult to Islam and other religions, their holy
books and their prophets.
A global law along these lines with the imprimatur of the
United Nations was sought for many years by the 57-nation
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the U.N. Human
Rights Council, now meeting in Geneva.
Every year for more than a decade until 2010 the council,
where Pakistan is OIC spokesman, or its predecessor committee,
as well as the U.N. General Assembly, passed majority
resolutions on resolutions proposed by the Islamic grouping.
But these were not converted into international agreement
because of fierce opposition from the United States, European
and some Latin American countries, who argued it would violate
free speech and the U.N.'s Universal Declaration of Human
Rights.
Following diplomatic negotiations spearheaded by the United
States when the administration of President Barack Obama brought
it into the council and support for the project waned, the OIC
dropped its campaign two years ago.
"It certainly looks as though they (the OIC) might aim to
use this furore over a video everyone recognises is stupid and
pathetic to try to relaunch the 'defamation' campaign," said one
Western diplomat who asked not to be named.
Opponents of any such law say that even without it, Muslim
communities in many non-Islamic countries manage to convince
authorities to bend to their demands for banning or shelving
literary or other works dealing with Islam.
Last week it was reported in Britain that a television
programme by British prize-winning historian Tom Holland based
on his recent book on the early centuries of Islam had been
withdrawn following threats and protests by Muslims.
In a related development, another book was published in
Britain on Monday by author Salman Rushdie on his experiences
after Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989 put a
price on his head over "blasphemy" against Islam in a novel.
At the weekend, an Iranian religious foundation announced it
was increasing the reward for killing the Indian-born Rushdie to
$3.3 million, the Iranian Students News Agency ISNA said.
(Editing by Jason Neely)