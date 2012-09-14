* Media crews throng to alleged filmmaker's house
* L.A. Coptic diocese disavows any association with film
* One scene likely filmed at his home
* He spent time in prison for bank fraud
By Dan Whitcomb
CERRITOS, Calif., Sept 13 Evidence mounted on
Thursday that a Los Angeles-area man who served time in prison
for bank fraud may have been involved in an anti-Muslim video
that stoked violent protests in the Islamic world against the
United States.
Nakoula Basseley Nakoula, 55, who lives in the Los Angeles
suburb of Cerritos, has been linked by news organizations to
production of the low-budget film clip, which has been
circulated under several titles, including "Innocence of
Muslims."
The 13-minute English-language video, which was filmed in
California, portrays the Muslim Prophet Mohammad engaged in
crude and offensive behavior. Many of the Islamic faith regard
any depiction of the prophet as blasphemous.
The U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans were
killed on Tuesday in an attack on the U.S. consulate and a safe
house in Benghazi that U.S. officials have said may have been
planned. The attackers were part of a crowd blaming America for
a film they said insulted the Prophet Mohammad.
Demonstrations against the film have also flared in Egypt,
Yemen and other Muslim countries, with U.S. embassies again the
targets of popular anger among Muslims questioning why the
United States has failed to take action against the makers of
the film.
Adding to the incendiary nature of the film was the fact
that it had been promoted by a U.S.-based Egyptian Coptic
Christian activist who said his intention was to highlight
discrimination against Egypt's Coptic Christian minority. Copts
have expressed fear the film could lead to retaliation.
The Coptic Bishop for Los Angeles, who said he feared the
impact of the film on the Coptic community if Copts are linked
to it, told Reuters that Nakoula called him on Thursday denying
any link to the film.
"He told me that he was not involved in this movie in any
way, and I asked him, 'Why did they put your name'" on it?
Bishop Serapion told Reuters. The bishop said Nakoula replied
that he was essentially the victim of mistaken identity by the
media.
Another Coptic clergyman in California, Father Mauritius of
St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Bellflower, described
Nakoula as a former parishioner who had been an infrequent
worshiper before he quit attending three years ago. He said he
had no reason to believe Nakoula harbored any extremist views.
The Los Angeles Coptic diocese issued a statement condemning
and disavowing any Coptic association with the film.
"The producers of this movie should be responsible for their
actions," the diocese said. "The name of our blessed
parishioners should not be associated with the efforts of
individuals who have ulterior motives."
COMPELLING CONNECTIONS
Attempts by Reuters to contact Nakoula directly were
unsuccessful. But it appeared that at least one scene in the
video may have been filmed at Nakoula's home.
A distinctive interior front door shown in one scene was
nearly indistinguishable from the exterior door at Nakoula's
house. Both have frosted-glass, half-moon-shaped cutouts with
stenciled rose designs in the wood double-door entrance.
The house was besieged on Thursday by throngs of reporters
and camera crews, who saw residents inside paper over at least
one half-moon window for privacy. Police maintained a light
presence near the home after they were called to the scene on
Wednesday night over concerns about Nakoula's safety. The
officers declined to elaborate.
The Coptic activist from Virginia, Morris Sadek, who said he
played a role in promoting the video, gave Reuters a telephone
number for a man he described as the filmmaker. That number
later traced back to the Nakoula residence.
That number turned up in a public-records search as a
pay-as-you-go cell phone registered to a user who shares a
residence with Nakoula. The number initially went unanswered and
later seemed to have been disconnected.
Sadek had attributed the video to a man he named as Sam
Bacile, which was also the name used by an individual who posted
a copy of the video in July on YouTube. But at least two other
people linked to the film have said that name was likely a
pseudonym.
KNOWN TO FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT
Federal authorities investigating the slayings in Libya
declined to comment on whether Nakoula was linked to the movie.
He has been known to federal law enforcement for other reasons
long before the anti-Muslim video emerged.
He pleaded guilty to bank fraud in 2010 and was sentenced to
21 months in prison, to be followed by five years on supervised
probation, co urt documents showed. H e was released from prison
in June 2011, shortly before production began on the video,
pris on records show.
Nakoula was accused of fraudulently opening bank and credit
card accounts using Social Security numbers that did not match
the names given on applications, according to a criminal
complaint.
Under the written terms of release from prison, Nakoula was
forbidden from using the Internet or assuming any aliases
without approval of his probation officer. He also was ordered
to make restitution for more than $790,000 from the scam.
Nakoula also pleaded guilty in 1997 to possession with
intent to manufacture methamphetamine and was sentenced to a
year in jail, said Sandi Gibbons, a spokeswoman for the Los
Angeles District Attorney's Office.
NON-PROFIT WITH RELIGIOUS TIES
Meanwhile, details of the film's production remained murky.
A group called Media for Christ, which maintains an
Arabic-language Christian website, obtained a permit to shoot
the film on Aug. 8, 2011, at a studio in the Santa Clarita
Valley, north of Los Angeles, said Paul Audley, president of
FilmL.A., the agency that processes regional on-location film
permits.
The area is home to a Middle East-style village stage set
commonly used for Hollywood productions, Audley added.
The actual permit for the shoot was withheld from the public
on Thursday. Los Angeles County assistant CEO Ryan Alsop said in
a statement that the permit was removed due to "public safety
concerns" raised by the U.S. State Department and the FBI.
Media for Christ is a nonprofit organization based in
Duarte, California, which describes itself as an evangelical
Christian group, according to federal tax documents. A 2011 tax
filing listed revenue of just over $1 million but did not
disclose its main donors.
Officials from the group could not immediately be reached,
and the front door to the organization's office in Duarte was
locked.