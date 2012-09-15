* Nakoula spent time in U.S. prison for bank fraud
* Use of aliases or Internet could violate his probation
* Authorities not investigating film over its content
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 A California man convicted
of bank fraud is under investigation for possible probation
violations stemming from the making of an anti-Islam video that
triggered violent protests against the United States in the
Muslim world, U.S. officials said on Friday.
The man, 55-year-old Nakoula Basseley Nakoula of the Los
Angeles suburb of Cerritos, told his Coptic Christian bishop
that he was not involved in the film, but media reports have
widely linked his name to the video.
"The U.S. probation office in the central district of
California is reviewing the case," said Karen Redmond,
spokeswoman for the administrative office of the U.S. Courts in
Washington, D.C., reached by phone from Los Angeles.
A source with knowledge of the case confirmed that the
probation office was looking specifically into Nakoula's
possible involvement in making the film for violations of the
terms of his release.
The crudely made 13-minute English-language video, which was
filmed in California and circulated on the Internet under
several titles including "Innocence of Muslims," portrays the
Prophet Mohammad engaged in crude and offensive behavior.
The film sparked a violent protest at the U.S. consulate in
the Libyan city of Benghazi in which the U.S. ambassador and
three other Americans were killed on Tuesday. Protests have
spread to other countries across the Arab and Muslim world.
For many Muslims, any depiction of the prophet is
blasphemous. Caricatures deemed insulting in the past have
provoked protests and drawn condemnations from officials,
preachers, ordinary Muslims and many Christians in the Middle
East.
Adding to the incendiary nature of the film was the fact
that it had been promoted by a U.S.-based Egyptian Coptic
Christian activist, Morris Sadek, who said his intent was to
highlight discrimination against Egypt's Coptic minority. Copts
have expressed fear the film could lead to retaliation.
�Nakoula, whose home in Cerritos has been besieged by the
news media and who could not be reached for comment, pleaded
guilty to bank fraud in 2010 and was sentenced to 21 months in
prison, to be followed by five years on supervised probation,
court documents showed.
Nakoula was accused of fraudulently opening bank and credit
card accounts using Social Security numbers that did not match
the names on the applications, a criminal complaint showed. He
was released in June 2011, and at least some production on the
video was done later that summer.
NOT INVESTIGATING CONTENT
U.S. officials said authorities were not investigating the
film project itself, and officials have said that even if it was
inflammatory or led to violence, simply producing it cannot be
considered a crime under U.S. law.
But the written terms of Nakoula's prison release contain
behavior stipulations that bar him from accessing the Internet
or assuming aliases without the approval of his probation
officer.
A senior law enforcement official in Washington indicated
the probation investigation relates to whether he broke either
or both of these conditions. Violations could result in him
being sent back to prison, court records show.
The film itself, posted on the Internet since July, has been
attributed to a man whose name was given as Sam Bacile, which at
least two people linked to the film have said was likely an
alias.
A telephone number said to belong to Bacile and provided to
Reuters by Sadek was later traced back to a person who shares
the Nakoula residence.
Stan Goldman, a Loyola Law School professor, said that
whether Nakoula might be sent back to jail over potential
probation violations linked to the film, such as accessing the
Internet, was a subjective decision up to an individual judge.
"Federal judges are gods in their own courtrooms, it varies
so much in who they are," he said, noting such a move would be
based on his conduct not on the content of the film.
A pair of attorneys visited Nakoula's home on Friday in
Cerritos.
"I've been asked to consult with Mr. Nakoula regarding
matters that I'm not at liberty to discuss," Steve Seiden, one
of the attorneys, told reporters. He also asked media to leave.
In addition to the bank fraud conviction, Nakoula also
pleaded guilty in 1997 to possession with intent to manufacture
methamphetamine and was sentenced to a year in jail, according
to Sandi Gibbons, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles District
Attorney's Office.
Nakoula told Bishop Serapion of the Coptic Orthodox Diocese
of Los Angeles that he was not involved in the film, the bishop
told Reuters.