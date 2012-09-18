* Premier issues statement urging all to avoid provocation
* Weekly was firebombed last time it carried similar
cartoons
* Row coincides with global protests over anti-Islam film
By Brian Love
PARIS, Sept 18 The French government has called
for restraint after learning that a satirical weekly plans to
publish cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad on Wednesday just as an
anti-Islam video has ignited Muslim protests around the globe.
The Paris offices of the paper, Charlie Hebdo, were
firebombed last November after it published a mocking caricature
of Mohammad, and in 2005 Danish cartoons of the Prophet sparked
a wave of protests across the Muslim world in which at least 50
people were killed.
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, asked about the
publication, said any provocation now could only be condemned.
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault issued a statement saying:
"In the current climate, the prime minister wishes to stress his
disapproval of all excess and calls on everyone to behave
responsibly."
France is home to Europe's largest Muslim population. Calls
are already circulating on social networks and the Internet for
protests on Saturday over an anti-Islam film that was made with
private funds in the United States and posted on the Internet.
Last Sunday police arrested about 150 people who sought to
take part in an unapproved protest near the U.S. Embassy in
Paris.
In the torrent of violence blamed on the film, U.S. and
other Western embassies have been attacked in cities in Asia,
Africa and the Middle East.
The U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans were
killed last week in an attack in Benghazi, and Afghan militants
killed 12 people in a suicide attack on Tuesday that they said
was in retaliation for the film.
CHARLIE HEBDO REFUSES TO BOW
Charlie Hebdo, renowned for its irreverent treatment of the
political establishment and public figures, argued that it had
the right to uphold that tradition.
"We do caricatures of everyone, and above all every week,
and when we do it with the Prophet, it's called provocation,"
the paper's editor, Stephane Charbonnier, told the news channel
i>TELE.
He said that if Charlie Hebdo stopped printing satirical
work because of pressure or fear of offence, it would be reduced
to selling 16 blank pages every week.
Cartoons seen by Reuters that were due to be published on
the inside pages of the paper included a series of images,
including nude caricatures, poking fun at Mohammad.
Many Muslims object to any representation of Allah or
Mohammad or to irreverent treatment of the Koran.
The main body representing Muslims in France, the French
Muslim Council (CFCM), accused Charlie Hebdo of firing up
anti-Muslim sentiment at a sensitive time.
"The CFCM is deeply attached to freedom of speech but
considers that nothing can justify insult and inciting hatred,"
it said in a statement.
"The CFCM calls on the Muslims of France not to give in to
such provocation and urges them to express their indignation
calmly and in lawful manner."
Charlie Hebdo has got into hot water on similar issues more
than once.
Former editor Philippe Val was pursued in French courts on
charges of racial injury, and ultimately acquitted, after the
paper reprinted the Danish cartoons of Mohammad.