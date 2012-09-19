PARIS, Sept 19 French satirical weekly Charlie
Hebdo published cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad on Wednesday, a
decision criticised by the French authorities which sent riot
police to protect the magazine's offices.
The magazine's front cover showed an Orthodox Jew pushing a
turbaned figure in a wheelchair and several caricatures of the
Prophet were included on its inside pages, including some of him
naked.
The publication comes in the midst of widespread outrage
over an anti-Muslim film posted on the Internet. French Foreign
Minister Laurent Fabius criticised Charlie Hebdo's decision as a
provocation and said he had ordered security beefed up at French
diplomatic offices in the Muslim world.
Charlie Hebdo's Paris offices were fire bombed last November
after it published a mocking caricature of Mohammad. In 2005,
Danish cartoons of the Prophet sparked a wave of violent
protests across the Muslim world that killed at least 50 people.