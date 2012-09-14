(Corrects dateline to Sept 14)
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 14 Google Inc
rejected a request by the White House on Friday to reconsider
its decision to keep online a controversial YouTube movie clip
that has ignited anti-American protests in the Middle East.
The Internet company said it was censoring the video in
India and Indonesia after blocking it on Wednesday in Egypt and
Libya, where U.S. embassies have been stormed by protestors
enraged over depiction of the Prophet Mohammad as a fraud and
philanderer.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Ambassador to Libya and three other
Americans were killed in a fiery siege on the embassy in
Benghazi.
Google said it was further restricting the clip to comply
with local law rather than as a response to political pressure.
"We've restricted access to it in countries where it is
illegal such as India and Indonesia, as well as in Libya and
Egypt, given the very sensitive situations in these two
countries," the company said. "This approach is entirely
consistent with principles we first laid out in 2007."
White House officials had asked Google earlier on Friday to
reconsider whether the video had violated YouTube's terms of
Google initially said on Wednesday that the video was within
its guidelines.
U.S. authorities said on Friday that they were investigating
whether the film's producer, Nakoula Basseley Nakoula, a 55-year
old Egyptian Coptic Christian living in Southern California, had
violated terms of his prison release. Basseley was convicted in
2010 for bank fraud and released from prison on probation last
June.
