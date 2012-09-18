By Mirwais Harooni
KABUL, Sept 18 Afghan militants claimed
responsibility on Tuesday for a suicide bomb attack on a minivan
carrying foreign workers that killed 12 people saying it was
retaliation for a film mocking the Prophet Mohammad.
A short film made with private funds in the United States
and posted on the Internet has ignited days of demonstrations in
the Arab world, Africa, Asia and in some Western countries.
In a torrent of violence blamed on the film last week, the
U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans were killed
in an attack in Benghazi and U.S. and other foreign embassies
were stormed in cities in Asia, Africa and the Middle East by
furious Muslims. At least nine other people were killed.
On Tuesday, a suicide bomber blew up a minivan near the
airport in the Afghan capital and a spokesman for the
Hezb-e-Islami insurgent group claimed responsibility.
"A woman wearing a suicide vest blew herself up in response
to the anti-Islam video," said militant spokesman Zubair
Sediqqi. Police said the woman may have been driving a Toyota
Corolla car rigged with explosives, which she triggered.
But the claim will raise fears that anger over the film will
feed into deteriorating security as the United States and other
Western countries try to protect their forces from a rash of
so-called insider attacks by Afghan colleagues.
Thousands of protesters clashed with police in Kabul the
previous day, burning cars and hurling rocks at security forces
in the worst outbreak of violence since February rioting over
the inadvertent burning of Korans by U.S. soldiers.
The protesters in Kabul and several other Asian cities have
vented their fury over the film at the United States, blaming it
for what they see as an attack on Islam.
The outcry saddles U.S. President Barack Obama with an
unexpected foreign policy headache as he campaigns for
re-election in November, even though his administration has
condemned the film as reprehensible and disgusting.
In response to the violence in Benghazi and elsewhere last
week, the United States has sent ships, extra troops and special
forces to protect U.S. interests and citizens in the Middle
East, while a number of its embassies have evacuated staff and
are on high alert for trouble.
Despite Obama's efforts early in his tenure to improve
relations with the Arab and Muslim world, the violence adds to a
host of problems including the continued U.S. military
involvement in Afghanistan, Iran's nuclear programme, the Syrian
civil war and the fall-out from the Arab Spring revolts.
PROTESTS, BANS
The renewed protests on Monday dashed any hopes that the
furore over the film might fade despite an appeal over the
weekend from the senior cleric in Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's
holiest shrines, for calm.
Afghan police said among the 12 dead in the Kabul bomb
attack were eight Russians and South Africans, mostly working
for a foreign air charter company named ACS Ltd.
It followed a bloody weekend during which six members of
Afghanistan's NATO-led alliance, including four Americans, were
killed in suspected insider attacks carried out by Afghans
turning on their allies.
Protesters also took to the streets in Pakistan and
Indonesia on Monday and thousands also marched in Beirut, where
a Hezbollah leader accused U.S. spy agencies of being behind
events that have unleashed a wave of anti-Western sentiment in
the Muslim and Arab world.
Authorities in Bangladesh have blocked the YouTube website
indefinitely to stop people seeing the video. Pakistan and
Afghanistan have also blocked the site.
Iran has condemned the film as offensive and vowed to pursue
those responsible for making it. Iranian officials have demanded
the United States apologise to Muslims, saying the film is only
the latest in a series of Western insults aimed at Islam's holy
figures.
The identity of those directly responsible for the film
remains unclear. Clips posted online since July have been
attributed to a man named Sam Bacile, which two people connected
with the film have said was probably an alias.
Nakoula Basseley Nakoula, 55, a Coptic Christian widely
linked to the film in media reports, was questioned in
California on Saturday by U.S. authorities investigating
possible violations of his probation for a bank fraud
conviction.