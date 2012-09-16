* Germany follows US in reducing embassy staff in Sudan
* Protesters burn US flag outside embassy in Turkey
* Panetta says violence diminishing but urges vigilance
By Robin Pomeroy
DUBAI, Sept 16 Western embassies across the
Muslim world remained on high alert on Sunday and the United
States urged vigilance after days of anti-American violence
provoked by a video mocking the Prophet Mohammad.
Germany followed the U.S. lead and withdrew some staff from
its embassy in Sudan, which was stormed on Friday.
Washington ordered non-essential staff and family members to
leave its embassy there on Saturday. But the Khartoum government
turned down a U.S. request to send Marines to bolster security
after the mission was attacked.
Non-essential U.S. personnel have also been withdrawn from
Tunisia, and Washington urged U.S. citizens to leave the capital
Tunis after the embassy there was targetted on Friday.
Although protests that peaked on Friday largely subsided
over the weekend, a small group of protesters burned a U.S. flag
outside the U.S. Embassy in the Turkish capital Anakara on
Sunday.
Riot police blocked the road, keeping them about 100 metres
(yards) from the building.
In the Paksitani city of Lahore, about 5,000 people gathered
for a protest, chanting anti-U.S. slogans, while in Karachi,
police blocked off roads to the U.S. consulate with shipping
containers.
In Hyderabad, one person was killed and one wounded when
unidentified gunmen opened fire at a protest against the film
and in the capital of Pakistani Kashmir, Muzaffarabad, about 300
protestors burnt an effigy of U.S. President Barack Obama.
The Pakistan demonstrations were however generally small
compared to previous bouts of unrest.
The violence is the most serious wave of anti-American
protests in the Muslim world since the start of the Arab Spring
revolts last year.
It was fanned by public anger over a video, posted on the
Internet under several titles including "Innocence of Muslims",
which mocked the Prophet Mohammad and portrayed him as a
womaniser and a fool.
The U.S. ambassador to Libya, Christopher Stevens, and three
other Americans were killed in Benghazi, Libya, last Tuesday. At
least nine people were killed in protests in several countries
on Friday.
Some U.S. officials have suggested the Benghazi attack was
planned by Islamist militants using the video as a pretext.
The crisis also presents Obama with a foreign policy
headache as the campaign for the presidential election in
November heats up.
WORST OVER?
U.S. Defence Secretary Leon Panetta said he hoped the worst
of the violence was over but that U.S. missions must remain on
guard against any flare-ups.
"There continue to be some demonstrations but it would
appear that there is some levelling off on the violence that we
thought might take place," Panetta told reporters on his plane
en route to Asia on Saturday.
"Having said that these demonstrations are likely to
continue over the next few days if not longer.
The United States had deployed a significant force in the
Middle East to deal with any contingencies and rapid deployment
teams were ready to respond to incidents, he said.
The foreign minister of Egypt, where hundreds of people were
arrested after four days of clashes, assured U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton that U.S. diplomatic missions would be
protected.
Mohamed Kamel Amr also told Clinton in a telephone call that
the film was designed to incite racial hatred and was therefore
"contradictory with laws aimed at developing relationships of
peace and mutual understanding between nations and states".
In Los Angeles on Saturday, a California man convicted of
bank fraud was taken in for questioning by officers
investigating possible probation violations stemming from the
making of the film. He has denied reports he was involved in the
film's production,
In Lebanon, where one protester was killed in violence on
Friday, Pope Benedict urged Arab leaders to work for peace.
"In a world where violence constantly leaves behind its grim
trail of death and destruction, to serve justice and peace is
urgently necessary," Benedict said at a mass on Beirut's
Mediterranean seafront attended by 350,000 worshippers and
leaders of Lebanon's Christian and Muslim communities.