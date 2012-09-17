* Violent protests in Afghanistan, Indonesia, Pakistan
* Embassies under lockdown
* Iran promises to track down film-makers
By Mirwais Harooni
KABUL, Sept 17 Protesters enraged by a film
mocking the Prophet Mohammad battled with police in several
Asian cities on Monday and vented their fury against the United
States, blaming it for what they see as an attack on the Muslim
religion.
Police fired in the air to break up a crowd marching on the
U.S. consulate in the Pakistani city of Karachi while in
Afghanistan and Indonesia people burnt U.S. flags and chanted
"Death to America".
Indonesian police fired teargas and water cannon to disperse
hundreds of demonstrators who massed outside the U.S. Embassy in
Jakarta, capital of the most populous Muslim nation.
In Kabul, protesters set fire to cars and shops and threw
stones at police.
"We will defend our prophet until we have blood across our
bodies. We will not let anyone insult him," said one protester
in the Afghan capital. "Americans will pay for their dishonour."
Thousands also marched in Beirut, where a Hezbollah leader
accused U.S. spy agencies of being behind events that have
unleashed a wave of anti-Western sentiment in the Muslim and
Arab world.
The demonstrations were the latest across the world ignited
by a short film made with private funds in the United States and
posted on the Internet that depicted the Prophet Mohammad as a
fool, a womaniser and a homosexual.
The situation saddles U.S. President Barack Obama with an
unexpected foreign policy headache as he campaigns for
re-election in November, even though his administration has
condemned the film as reprehensible and disgusting.
In a torrent of violence last week, the U.S. ambassador to
Libya and three other Americans were killed in an attack in
Benghazi and U.S. and other foreign embassies were stormed in
cities in Asia, Africa and the Middle East by furious Muslims.
At least nine other people have been killed.
Washington has sent ships, extra troops and special forces
to protect U.S. interests and citizens in the Middle East, while
a number of its embassies have evacuated staff and are on high
alert for trouble.
A White House spokesman said Obama spoke by telephone to
senior diplomats at the weekend to reassure them of his support.
"He called the chiefs of mission in Sudan, Tunisia, Libya
and Yemen to let those diplomats know that he was thinking about
them, that their safety remains a top priority of his, and it is
something he will remain focused on," spokesman Josh Earnest
said.
Despite Obama's efforts early in his tenure to improve
relations with the Arab and Muslim world, the new violence adds
to a host of problems including the continued U.S. military
involvement in Afghanistan, Iran's nuclear programme, the Syrian
civil war and the fall-out from the Arab Spring revolts.
US, ISRAEL FLAGS BURNED
The renewed protests on Monday dashed any hopes that the
furore over the film might fade despite an appeal over the
weekend from the senior cleric in Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's
holiest shrines, for calm.
In the Kabul demonstration, protesters shouted "Death to
America" and burned the flags of the United States and of
Israel, a country reviled by many Muslims and Arabs because of
the Palestinian issue.
The U.S., British and other missions were placed on lockdown
and violence flared near housing compounds for foreign workers.
In Karachi, Pakistan's commercial hub, protesters on
motorcycles and in cars headed towards the U.S. consulate,
prompting police to shoot in the air and fire teargas. Police
said 30 students were arrested.
In Lahore, Pakistani protesters threw rocks at police and
burned an American flag near the U.S. consulate. Police said six
policemen and some protesters were hurt.
Pakistan's U.S.-backed government faces a Taliban insurgency
supported by al Qaeda and other militant groups but anti-U.S.
feeling is never far from the surface.
In Beirut, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made a
rare public appearance to address tens of thousands of Lebanese
protesting against the film.
"Prophet of God, we offer ourselves, our blood and our kin
for the sake of your dignity and honour," said Nasrallah, who
has lived in hiding to avoid assassination since the Shi'ite
Muslim militant movement fought a war with Israel in 2006.
Thousands marched through Beirut's Shi'ite southern suburbs
shouting "Death to America, Death to Israel" and "America, hear
us - don't insult our Prophet."
On television earlier, Nasrallah said the United States must
be held accountable and that U.S. intelligence agencies were
orchestrating events.
In Tunisia, a Salafist leader escaped from a mosque that had
been surrounded by security forces seeking to arrest him over
clashes at the U.S. embassy last week, a Reuters witness said.
Saif-Allah Benahssine, leader of the Tunisian branch of the
hardline Islamist Ansar al-Sharia, slipped away after hundreds
of his followers stormed out of al-Fatah mosque in Tunis, some
of them wielding sticks and creating panic among pedestrians.
A few minutes earlier, around 1,000 riot and anti-terrorist
police forces had retreated by some 200 metres (660 feet) from
the mosque for unexplained reasons, witnesses said. Interior
Ministry officials could not be reached for comment.
Benahssine told his supporters earlier he was not involved
in the protests, in which two people were killed when police
opened fire as protesters ransacked the U.S. mission.
Rallies also took place as far afield as Britain and
Australia at the weekend, showing the global scale of the
outrage at the Prophet Mohammad film.
IRAN WILL PURSUE
In other developments on Monday, Iran condemned the film as
offensive and vowed to pursue those responsible for making it.
"Certainly it will search for, track, and pursue this guilty
person who has insulted 1.5 billion Muslims in the world," First
Vice-President Mohammad Reza Rahimi told a cabinet meeting.
Iranian officials have demanded the United States apologise
to Muslims for the film, saying it is only the latest in a
series of Western insults aimed at Islam's holy figures.
The identity of those directly responsible for it remains
unclear. Clips posted online since July have been attributed to
a man named Sam Bacile, which two people connected with the film
have said was probably an alias.
Nakoula Basseley Nakoula, 55, a Coptic Christian widely
linked to the film in media reports, was questioned in
California on Saturday by U.S. authorities investigating
possible violations of his probation for a bank fraud
conviction.