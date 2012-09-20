DUBAI, Sept 20 Iranian students protested
outside the French embassy in Tehran on Thursday, a day after a
French magazine published cartoons that ridiculed the Prophet
Mohammad, Iranian media reported.
The protesters shouted "Death to France, death to America"
and held placards urging the French people to demand their
government respect sacredness and humanity, Fars news agency
said.
A witness said only about 100 people demonstrated, while
security forces kept tight control.
The satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo featured several
caricatures of the Prophet showing him naked in what the
publishers said was an attempt to poke fun at the furore over a
privately-made U.S. film trailer mocking Islam and Mohammad.
Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, last week
described as "crazy and hateful" the anti-Islamic film that has
sparked sometimes violent protests in several Muslim countries.
For many Muslims, any depiction of the Prophet is
blasphemous.
